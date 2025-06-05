Heart of Honor returns to the Triple Crown scene for the Belmont Stakes 2025 with the father-daughter trainer-jockey tandem of trainer Jamie Osborne and jockey Saffie Osborne looking to improve on their fifth-place finish at the Preakness Stakes. Saffie Osborne will try to become the second female jockey to win the Belmont Stakes. Heart of Honor is a 30-1 longshot in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds and would become one of the longest longshots to ever win the final leg of the Triple Crown. Is Heart of Honor worthy of playing to win the 2025 Belmont Stakes bets? Journalism is the 8-5 favorite, followed by Sovereignty (2-1). Post time is 7:04 p.m. ET on Saturday. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Belmont Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine to help you figure out how to bet the Belmont Stakes. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont predictions, expert analysis

Demling just revealed his 2025 Belmont Stakes projections for Journalism and Sovereignty, and surprisingly, he isn't picking either horse to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. The Belmont Stakes will run from Saratoga Race Course for the second straight year due to reconstruction at Belmont Park and last year, Dornoch won at 15-1 odds. Similar to the 2025 Belmont Stakes, two horses took off with odds below 4-1, but Dornoch won despite being one of the longest longshots in the field. Saratoga has a reputation of some surprising results, as evident by its Graveyard of Champions nickname.

Journalism and Sovereignty won't budge from their favorite status and their odds could shrink even lower closer to Saturday's 6:41 p.m. ET post time. Journalism needed a late run to take the Preakness and that effort could have taken a lot out of the horse with just a three-week turnaround before the Belmont Stakes and Journalism running his third race over the last five weeks. Meanwhile, Sovereignty finished second at the Florida Derby before his Kentucky Derby victory and the somewhat controversial decision to keep him out of the Preakness Stakes. Given Saratoga Race Course's history and other talented horses in the field, Demling is fading the two favorites for 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an underdog who could be "the best value in the race" and will spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and the Preakness Stakes exacta.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw