Trainer Todd A. Pletcher will try to return to the winner's circle for the third time since 2017 and first time since 2022 when Crudo takes part in Saturday's 2025 Belmont Stakes. Pletcher has four Belmont wins in his career, winning his first in 2007. The last win came in 2022, when 7-2 favorite Mo Donegal earned the victory. This time Pletcher has entered Crudo, a 15-1 favorite, in the eight-horse field. Crudo has won two of the three races he has entered this year, including the Sir Barton Stakes on May 17. Preakness winner Journalism is the favorite at 8-5 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby winner, is 2-1.

Baeza, who took third in the Kentucky Derby, comes back at 4-1. Post time at the Saratoga Race Course for the 2025 Belmont Stakes is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. This will be the second and final year at Saratoga as the race returns to Belmont Park next year following renovations. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Belmont Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine to help you figure out how to bet the Belmont Stakes. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes picks for Journalism, Sovereignty

Demling just revealed his 2025 Belmont Stakes projections for Journalism and Sovereignty, and surprisingly, he isn't picking either horse to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Although they have been named the two favorites, Demling sees better value elsewhere. History backs his logic as each of the past six years has seen a different winner at all three Triple Crown races. The last time a horse has won more than one of the Triple Crown races was Justify, the 2018 Triple Crown winner.

Journalism has been active since this past October and has five wins in seven races. He had entered the Kentucky Derby on a four-race winning streak before being held off by Sovereignty. The latter has won three of his past four races. After winning the Kentucky Derby, he was held out of the Preakness to rest up for the Belmont Stakes. Demling, however, is steering clear of both favorites for his 2025 Belmont Stakes winner. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an underdog who could be "the best value in the race" and will spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and the Preakness Stakes exacta.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw