Journalism and Rodriguez are the only in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field that have finished in the money in all of their career starts. The former has won five of seven races, while the latter has two victories across five starts. The 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday will mark the second time they square off after Journalism prevailed over third-place finisher Rodriguez at the San Felipe Stakes. Will Rodriguez exact revenge by claiming The Test of Champion on Saturday? Beating Journalism is one thing, but winning the Belmont Stakes is another, and Journalism is 6-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds to win. Journalism is the 8-5 favorite among the 2025 Belmont Stakes horses, followed by Sovereignty (2-1) and Baeza (4-1). Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Belmont Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine to help you figure out how to bet the Belmont Stakes. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes picks for Journalism, Sovereignty

Demling just revealed his 2025 Belmont Stakes projections for Journalism and Sovereignty, and surprisingly, he isn't picking either horse to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Journalism tops the odds board at 8-5, but favorites have just a 42% win rate at the Belmont. That's noticeably lower than the race that Journalism just won, as the favorite has prevailed at the Preakness 49% of the time. Also, the horse displayed a lack of stamina down the stretch when finishing second at the Kentucky Derby, which is the same 1 1/4 miles distance as the Belmont.

Meanwhile, Sovereignty has proven he can sustain over 1 1/4 miles but hasn't shown he can run a good race at Saratoga. His first career start came at the track, and he had to make up lots of ground in order to finish fourth in a 10-horse field. While the horse did display a career-high speed figure in his Derby win, he still only ranks fourth in terms of top Equibase speed figures amongst the 2025 Belmont field. Given the drawbacks that both Sovereignty and Journalism have, Demling doesn't see them worth using in horse racing bets at their short odds. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an underdog who could be "the best value in the race" and will spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and the Preakness Stakes exacta.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw