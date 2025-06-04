Baeza entered the first leg of the Triple Crown with a victory and two second-place results over his first three races of 2025. After finishing third in the Kentucky Derby and having more than a month off before returning for the 2025 Belmont Stakes, could he be the horse to back in 2025 Belmont Stakes bets at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday? Post time is 7:04 p.m. ET. Much of the attention is centered around the rematch of Sovereignty and Journalism from Churchill Downs. Journalism is the 8-5 favorite, followed by Sovereignty (2-1) in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Demling just revealed his 2025 Belmont Stakes projections for Journalism and Sovereignty, and surprisingly, he isn't picking either horse to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Sovereignty is the son of Into Mischief, who has been the top-earning sire for six straight years. However, despite fathering multiple Triple Crown race winners, he's never produced a Belmont Stakes winner despite the success of his offspring. Recent history is also against Sovereignty as no horse has won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes since 2018.

Journalism is the son of Curlin, another elite sire and a dominant runner when he competed. Curlin won 11 of 16 career races, including seven Grade I stakes events. However, Curlin finished second at the Belmont Stakes as, similar to Journalism, he also ran all three legs of the Triple Crown. The commonalities continue as Curlin also won the Preakness Stakes before finishing second at the Belmont Stakes. Demling could see a similar fate for the 2025 Preakness Stakes winner. Although Demling expects both horses to be in contention, he's fading both favorites to win the 2025 Belmont Stakes. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

