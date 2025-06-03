Three of the last four Belmont Stakes winners were horses who ran in the Kentucky Derby but didn't win the Run for the Roses. If you expect that 2025 Belmont Stakes betting trend to continue, there are strong options in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field like Journalism and Baeza to consider for 2025 Belmont Stakes bets. None of the prior three Kentucky Derby starters who won the Belmont Stakes ran in the Preakness Stakes, but Journalism did and won the second leg of the Triple Crown. How should that alter your 2025 Belmont Stakes betting strategy with the return of Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby, to the Belmont Stakes 2025? Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Sovereignty at 2-1. The 2025 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday with a post time of 7:04 p.m. ET. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Belmont Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Top 2025 Belmont predictions, expert analysis

Demling just revealed his 2025 Belmont Stakes projections for Journalism and Sovereignty, and surprisingly, he isn't picking either horse to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Journalism has won five of his last six races with his only loss coming in a second-place finish to Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty has won three of four races, with his only loss coming when he finished second at the Florida Derby, which is considered one of the top non-Triple Crown races on the horse racing calendar.

But Journalism will be running in his third race over the last five weeks, and he's the only horse in the Belmont Stakes field in that situation, so fatigue could be a factor. Meanwhile, Sovereignty trainer Bill Mott has only one Belmont Stakes victory over his legendary career, which came in 2010. Mott trained Drosselmeyer to an upset victory at 13-1 odds, so he's yet to bring one of the favorites across the finish line first in the final leg of the Triple Crown. With quality horses outside just these two in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field, Demling doesn't expect these horses to return value for Belmont Stakes 2025 bets. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

