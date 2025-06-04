The Triple Crown season had a chance to be a redemption tour for trainer Bob Baffert after he served a three-year suspension from Churchill Downs. Rodriguez was Baffert's top horse entering the Triple Crown season, but he missed the Kentucky Derby with a foot injury and was held out of the Preakness Stakes. Rodriguez is finally ready to run at the 2025 Belmont Stakes, as he's one of eight horses in the Belmont Stakes field following Monday's 2025 Belmont Stakes post draw. Post time on Saturday for the Belmont Stakes 2025 is 7:04 p.m. ET at Saratoga Race Course, the two-year home of the Belmont Stakes while Belmont Park undergoes renovations.

Rodriguez is fourth in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds at 6-1, trailing favorite Journalism (8-5), Sovereignty (2-1) and Baeza (4-1), all horses with at least one Triple Crown appearance this year. Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Belmont Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks is up huge and first-time users can boost their bankroll with the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his 2025 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine to help you figure out how to bet the Belmont Stakes. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont predictions, expert analysis

Demling just revealed his 2025 Belmont Stakes projections for Journalism and Sovereignty, and surprisingly, he isn't picking either horse to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Journalism came into the Triple Crown season as the Kentucky Derby favorite as he entered Churchill Downs off of four straight wins, including the Santa Anita Derby. He ultimately came up short at the Derby, but went on to win the Preakness in dramatic fashion.

Sovereignty, meanwhile, has now won three of his past four races and should be well rested with more than a month off since the Derby. Demling, however, is impressed with some of the longer shots in the field. Baeza seems to be improving, while Rodriguez has a lot of upside and Hill Road won the Peter Pan Stakes. Demling has found a better value than the two favorites, and is not choosing either of them as his 2025 Belmont Stakes winner. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an underdog who could be "the best value in the race" and will spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who nailed the top three Kentucky Derby finishers in the correct order and the Preakness Stakes exacta.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw