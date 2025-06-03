The 2025 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday and for the second straight year, it won't run from Belmont Park while a reconstruction project continues at the Long Island track. The iconic final leg of the Triple Crown will instead run from Saratoga Race Course, which is one of the oldest race tracks in America and a legendary location as well. The track change does shorten the race, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes distance shortened to 1 1/4 miles compared to the traditional 1 1/2-mile race at Belmont Park, so how should the shorter distance affect how you make 2025 Belmont Stakes bets on betting sites?

Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, closely followed by Sovereignty (2-1), as the two powerful horses go head-to-head for the first time since Sovereignty edged Journalism out to win the Kentucky Derby. How should these two elite horses factor into your 2025 Belmont Stakes betting strategy? Before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and 2025 Belmont Stakes futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling, considering his domination of Triple Crown races.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest.

Top 2025 Belmont predictions, expert analysis

Demling just revealed his 2025 Belmont Stakes projections for Journalism and Sovereignty, and surprisingly, he isn't picking either horse to win, even though they each won a leg of this year's Triple Crown and are the two favorites. Journalism was the favorite in each of the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but he showed the ability to be defeated on a grand stage. And even though Sovereignty was the horse to knock him off, the fact that the Kentucky Derby winner's team held him out of the Preakness Stakes doesn't bode well for the confidence level for a horse at or near the top of the oddsboards for a Triple Crown race.

Each of these horses used late runs to propel themselves to victory when winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, and the shortened distance takes away their ability to showcase as drastic a late burst. The 2025 Belmont Stakes will be 1 1/4 miles, the same distance as the Kentucky Derby and 1/16 of a mile shorter than the Preakness Stakes. A longer distance may have justified the two horses being as short of a favorite as they are, but given the race construction and current odds, Demling is fading both favorites as his 2025 Belmont Stakes winner. See which other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid at SportsLine.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post draw