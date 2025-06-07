Since 42% of betting favorites win the third leg of the Triple Crown, you would think more 2025 Belmont Stakes experts would back Journalism (8-5) to win the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. However, the Preakness Stakes winner has run on a congested schedule and didn't get as much rest as Sovereignty, who skipped the second leg of the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby and is 2-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. However, a horse outside of Triple Crown winners hasn't won the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont in the same year in almost three decades, which could make Sovereignty one of the 2025 Belmont Stakes horses to avoid when deciding how to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Other 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field include Baeza (4-1), Rodriguez (6-1) and Hill Road (10-1). Post time for Saturday's race is approximately 7:04 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

There are a few ways that history can be made at the 2025 Belmont Stakes, even though there won't be a Triple Crown winner this year. A win for Journalism would make him the first horse to win the Preakness and the Belmont, excluding Triple Crown winners, since Afleet Alex in 2005. A victory for Sovereignty, who skipped the Preakness, would make him the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes since Thunder Gulch in 1995. There has only been one female jockey in history to win a Triple Crown race, and Saffie Osborne will aim to make history as the second at the Belmont Stakes 2025. Julie Krone etched her name in history books when she won the Belmont Stakes in 1993 aboard Colonial Affair. Osborne can join the list if she wins on Saturday with Heart of Honor, who is one of the 2025 Belmont Stakes longshots at 30-1.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge, especially when using the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code when trying to figure out how to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $163.25 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch and Mindframe.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $473 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe and Sierra Leone.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $3200.50 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone and Honor Marie.

While Demling has no quibbles about the favorite statuses of Journalism (8-5) or Sovereignty (2-1), Demling is building his tickets around another horse instead who he says is "only getting better and better", spicing up his 2025 Belmont Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2025. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, horses, futures, post positions