Saturday's 2025 Belmont Stakes field is headlined by a pair of Triple Crown race winners, Sovereignty (Kentucky Derby) and Journalism (Preakness Stakes), but there are several 2025 Belmont Stakes horses making their Triple Crown series debuts at Saratoga Race Course. Hill Road finished third in the Tampa Bay Derby before winning the Peter Pan Stakes under trainer Chad Brown. Crudo is making his Grade 1 debut following a win in the Sir Barton Stakes and he expected to provide early speed on Saturday. Hill Road is 10-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, while Crudo is 15-1.

Journalism sits atop the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds board at 8-5, followed by Sovereignty (2-1) and Baeza (4-1). Post time for Saturday's race is 7:04 p.m. ET.

Prior to 2024, Belmont Park had hosted the Belmont Stakes every year since 1968, but this will be the second consecutive year it is being staged at Saratoga Race Course due to Belmont Park renovations. The race will be run at 1.25 miles for the eighth time in its history, the same length as the Kentucky Derby. Sovereignty is trying to become the 12th horse to win the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes in the same Triple Crown season, excluding the 13 Triple Crown winners. Journalism is trying to make history of his own, as 18 non-Triple Crown horses have won the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in the same year. If neither of the favorites win the race, it will mark the seventh straight year that three different horses won the three Triple Crown races. It would be the longest such streak since a stretch of 15 consecutive years from 1896-1910.

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $163.25 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch and Mindframe.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $473 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe and Sierra Leone.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $3200.50 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone and Honor Marie.

