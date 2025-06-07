Can Sovereignty (2-1) or Journalism (8-5) overcome recent 2025 Belmont Stakes trends to win two Triple Crown races? The 2025 Belmont Stakes will be a rematch of the first and second place finishers in the Kentucky Derby, with third place Baeza (4-1) also taking another shot. The last horse to win two legs of the Triple Crown, but not all three, was California Chrome in 2014. The last horse to win the Belmont Stakes and only one other Triple Crown race was Afleet Alex in 2005. The Kentucky Derby top three will take on five additional challengers, none of whom raced in either the Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes this year. With the shorter 1 1/4 mile 2025 Belmont Stakes distance, the unpredictability of this year's outcome is intriguing. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Known at the "Graveyard of Champions", Saratoga has routinely seen upsets of champion horses in its illustrious history. In last year's Belmont Stakes, Dornoch paid $37.40 to win as a wire-to-wire upset victor over Mindframe and the heavily favored Sierra Leone. Prior to last year's running, the race had not been run at a mile and a quarter since 1905. Another element of the race that might interest bettors is that rain is forecast for Saratoga Springs on Friday and Saturday. If there's an off track, it will be the first time since 2011 that the race has been run on a non-fast track. In the mud that day, 24-1 longshot Ruler of Ice upset the field to win the Belmont Stakes.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge, especially when using the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code when trying to figure out how to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $163.25 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch and Mindframe.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $473 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe and Sierra Leone.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $3200.50 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone and Honor Marie.

