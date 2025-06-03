Triple Crown season concludes on Saturday with the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes. The 2025 Belmont Stakes has an eight-horse field, and the thoroughbreds will compete over 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga Race Course. The 2025 Belmont Stakes has a post time of 7:04 p.m. ET, and the 2025 Belmont Stakes purse is $2 million. The 2025 Belmont Stakes field is loaded with proven winners, including Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness champion Journalism.

Should your 2025 Belmont Stakes picks include a horse like Derby winner Sovereignty at 2-1? Or should you target Journalism, who's the 8-5 morning-line favorite, according to the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds? With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. Journalism is coming off an impressive victory at the Preakness Stakes, his fifth win in his last six starts. With a victory this Saturday, Journalism can become the 19th horse to win the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes in the same Triple Crown season, excluding the 13 Triple Crown winners.

However, Menez is concerned that Journalism could be dealing with fatigue given the fact that the Belmont Stakes will be his fifth start since March 1. Meanwhile, Journalism's competitors will enter the final leg of the Triple Crown much fresher with Sovereignty skipping the Preakness and Baeza set to make just his third start since March 1. Plus, the winner of the Preakness has failed to win the Belmont Stakes since Afleet Alex accomplished the feat in 2005, making Journalism a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Belmont Stakes 2025. See which horses to back here.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post positions