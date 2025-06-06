Eight competitors will take their post at the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. This year's Third Jewel of the Triple Crown will be held at Saratoga Race Course on a 1.25-mile dirt track, marking the second year in a row the Belmont Stakes has been run at this length. The length of the Belmont Stakes has changed several times since its first running at Jerome Park in 1867, although it was raced at 1.5 miles from 1926 to 2019. Post time for Saturday's race is 7:04 p.m. ET. Preakness Stakes winner Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, followed by Kentucky Derby victor Sovereignty at 2-1 and fellow Derby competitor Baeza at 4-1. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires could have been way up, even more if they used the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires offer code.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. History isn't on the three-year-old's side, since no horse has won both the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont since Afleet Alex in 2005, excluding Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

The Belmont Stakes 2025 will also be Journalism's fifth race since March 1, and there will be more well-rested horses in the field on Saturday. Sovereignty hasn't raced since the Kentucky Derby and is accustomed to the 1.25-mile track at Saratoga, whereas Journalism is used to racing on shorter tracks. Journalism a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Belmont Stakes 2025, according to Menez. See which horses to back here.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post positions