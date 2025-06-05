No trainer has more victories in Triple Crown races than Bob Baffert, who enters the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday with 17 Triple Crown race victories. However, the Belmont Stakes has been his least successful of the three legs. The 72-year-old trainer has three Belmont Stakes victories and Rodriguez will be his lone entrant in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field. If Rodriguez gets Baffert his 18th Triple Crown race win, it will become another "first" for Baffert. All of his previous Belmont Stakes winners won a Triple Crown race entering the Belmont Stakes, including two Triple Crown champions, American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

Rodriguez is 6-1 in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. He's behind Journalism, the 8-5 favorite, as well as Sovereignty (2-1) and Baeza (4-1) for the 2025 Belmont Stajes horses with the shortest odds to win. Rodriguez was scratched from the Kentucky Derby with a foot injury and hasn't run since his victory at the Wood Memorial on April 5, so can he deliver Baffert another victory at the 2025 Belmont Stakes? Post time is 7:04 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout.

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. Journalism goes toe-to-toe against the only horse to beat him, outside of his first-ever race, with Sovereignty running in the 2025 Belmont Stakes. Sovereignty, the Kentucky Derby winner, is better rested and has trained in Saratoga since winning at Churchill Downs to be at his best for this race, meanwhile, Journalism ran the Preakness Stakes and is set to run his third over the last five weeks.

Sovereignty isn't the only horse for Journalism to worry about in another talented Triple Crown field. Journalism's Preakness Stakes victory was the first win he had in a field with more than five horses, so even though he entered the Kentucky Derby off four straight victories, he had much more room to operate in his non-Triple Crown races. Journalism is the only horse running in the Belmont Stakes who ran in each leg of the Triple Crown, as fatigue could play a factor. Baeza had a strong run at the Kentucky Derby, finishing third, and Rodriguez was becoming a trendy pick to win at Churchill Downs before his injury, so Menez doesn't see the value in Journalism at his odds given the competition level at the 2025 Belmont Stakes. Journalism a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Belmont Stakes 2025. See which horses to back here.

