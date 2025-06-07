Celebrity chef Bobby Flay knows his way around the kitchen and around the racetrack. Flay won the Belmont Stakes in 2016 as a co-owner of Creator and has another contender in the Belmont Stakes 2025. Crudo spun his Sir Barton Stakes win last month into a spot into the Third Jewel of the Triple Crown, and he has more than a celebrity owner in his favor. Crudo's sire is Triple Crown winner Justify, so you know the former's pedigree makes him a contender for 2025 Belmont Stakes betting. Crudo is 15-1 in the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. That puts him as the sixth-favorite in the eight-horse 2025 Belmont Stakes field, with the top of the Belmont Stakes 2025 odds board consisting of Journalism (8-5) and Sovereignty (2-1).

Saratoga Race Course will host The Run for the Carnations, which has a 7:04 p.m. ET post time. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed him on betting apps like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires could have been way up, even more if they used the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires offer code.

For the Belmont Stakes, Menez has handicapped the 2025 Belmont Stakes field, made his picks, and constructed his best bets.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. While the horse is coming off a Preakness victory, his biggest Belmont competitors in Sovereignty and Baeza did not compete. Thus, Journalism is at a rest disadvantage with a third start in five weeks, especially considering the level of effort he exerted in those races. He won the Preakness by 1/2 length after losing the Derby by 1 1/2 lengths, which means he was going all-out to the very end of both races.

Going even further back, all four of the horse's starts as a 3-year-old have been decided by under 2 lengths, so it's not like he was able to ease up down the stretch. No horse in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field has more career starts than Journalism's seven, and all of that mileage and energy expenditure is sure to catch up at some point. Add in that the favorite hasn't won any of the last three Belmont Stakes races, and Journalism is one to bypass with horse racing predictions.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes bets, picks

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who will be "tough to catch down the stretch."

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2025, and how should you construct your wagers for the final Triple Crown race of the year?

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post positions