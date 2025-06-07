The horse racing Triple Crown concludes with the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday from Saratoga Race Course. Eight three-year-olds will compete for one of horse racing's top prizes at one of the most historic race tracks. With the race moved to Saratoga from Belmont Park for the second consecutive year, the 2025 Belmont Stakes distance has been shorted to a mile-and-a-quarter, the same distance as the Kentucky Derby, Post time for the 2025 Belmont Stakes is at 7:04 p.m. ET. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty (2-1) meets Preakness champion Journalism (8-5) once again in what should be a rematch for the ages. Journalism made a late run at Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby but finished a gallant second, with the third place horse, Baeza (4-1), also in this race. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. At 8-5 odds, Journalism might seem like a value after the way he ate up ground down the stretch after a difficult trip to win the Preakness Stakes. However, he already lost to Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby and it's possible that three races in five weeks may be too taxing.

Also, no horse has won back-to-back Triple Crown races since Justify accomplished the feat by sweeping all three jewels in 2018. For Journalism to win, he'll have to battle with the frontrunners (Rodriguez and Crudo) and hold off the closers (Sovereignty and Baeza). It might be too much of a task for the Preakness champion on short rest. Journalism a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Belmont Stakes 2025, according to Menez. See which horses to back here.

