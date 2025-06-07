The 2025 Belmont Stakes will be held at Saratoga Race Course for the second straight year for the 157th running of the Triple Crown's oldest race. The Belmont Park track is 1.5 miles, but is being renovated, so the 2025 Belmont Stakes distance will shrink to 1.25 miles. The eight-horse 2025 Belmont Stakes lineup is highlighted by Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes winner Journalism. Sovereignty enters after skipping the Preakness, but has won three of the six races he has entered. Journalism, meanwhile, has five wins in seven career races. According to the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, Journalism is the 8-5 favorite. Sovereignty follows at 2-1, while Baeza is 4-1, Rodriguez is 6-1 and Hill Road is 10-1. Saturday's post time is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing expert Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta, which paid $1,268.20 for $2. In 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez nailed 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. This year, he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes and the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby. At the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Menez hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2025 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading Journalism, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. Journalism couldn't overcome Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby, and this race will be run at the same distance. Add in the fact that Sovereignty has had over a month to rest and prepare, Menez sees Journalism as being at a major disadvantage. Sovereignty has also won three of his last four races, with the non-win being a second-place finish at the 2025 Florida Derby in late March.

Journalism will also be battling history. Not since Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown has a horse won back-to-back Triple Crown races. The last non-Triple Crown winner to do so was California Chrome in 2014. That year, California Chrome won both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. The last non-Triple Crown horse to win the Preakness and Belmont in the same year was Afleet Alex in 2005. Journalism a horse to fade when finalizing how to bet the Belmont Stakes 2025, according to Menez. See which horses to back here.

2025 Belmont Stakes horses, odds, post positions