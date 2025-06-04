Baeza went from an also-eligible in the Kentucky Derby to nearly winning it as he placed third. Now, he's one of the top contenders for the Belmont Stakes 2025, though he's facing familiar competition. He's won just one of four starts as a 3-year-old, and every horse that beat him is also in the 2025 Belmont Stakes field. That includes Journalism, who finished ahead of him twice, as well as Sovereignty and Rodriguez. Baeza's 4-1 2025 Belmont Stakes odds for the Test of Champions edge out Rodriguez (6-1), but the former trails Journalism (8-5) and Sovereignty (2-1). Will Baeza exact revenge by finishing ahead of all of those horses who beat him earlier? The Belmont Stakes 2025 will take place on Saturday from Saratoga Race Course. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

James Rowe Sr. is a name littered through the Belmont Stakes record books for multiple reasons. First, he's the all-time winningest trainer at The Third Jewel of the Triple Crown with a record eight victories. Then, he's one of just two people to win the Belmont as both a trainer and a jockey -- along with George Odom -- as his pair of wins while mounting horses gives Rowe 10 total victories. Rowe's success at The Test of Champions was also passed down a generation as his son, James Rowe Jr., also notched a Belmont victory as a trainer.

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $163.25 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch and Mindframe.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $473 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe and Sierra Leone.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $3200.50 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone and Honor Marie.

