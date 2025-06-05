Backing the 2025 Belmont Stakes favorite will be popular amongst horse racing bettors, even if history doesn't lean towards the favorite. Roughly 42% of all Belmont Stakes races have been won by the favorite, higher than the favorite's win percentage for the Kentucky Derby (37%) but lower than the Preakness (49%). Journalism will be tasked with increasing the favorite's win rate and is 8-5 in the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, just edging out Sovereignty at 2-1. The morning-line favorite hasn't prevailed in any of the last three editions of the Belmont Stakes. Other 2025 Belmont Stakes horses like Baeza (4-1) and Rodriguez (6-1) figure to attract plenty of 2025 Belmont Stakes betting. One also can't rule out double-digit 2025 Belmont Stakes longshots like Hill Road (10-1) and Crudo (15-1). With so much to consider while making your 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

While the Kentucky Derby is named after the Bluegrass State and the Preakness is named after a horse, the Belmont Stakes is named after a person. August Belmont, Sr. was a horse owner and breeder who helped finance the construction of Jerome Park Racetrack in The Bronx. When it came time for the venue to then host a thoroughbred race in 1867, it was named after the man who funded it, and hence, the Belmont Stakes. In 1905, a new racetrack in Elmont, N.Y., was built, funded by August Belmont Jr. The younger Belmont decided to name it after his father as the Belmont Park became the new home of the Belmont Stakes.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge, especially when using the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code when trying to figure out how to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $163.25 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch and Mindframe.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $473 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe and Sierra Leone.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $3200.50 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone and Honor Marie.

While Demling has no quibbles about the favorite statuses of Journalism (8-5) or Sovereignty (2-1), Demling is building his tickets around another horse instead who he says is "only getting better and better", spicing up his 2025 Belmont Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2025. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, horses, futures, post positions