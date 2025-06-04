After bypassing the Preakness, the Kentucky Derby-winning Sovereignty will run at the 2025 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. He's attempting to become the 12th horse to complete the Derby-Belmont double, excluding the 13 Triple Crown champions. Perhaps the amended 1 1/4-mile distance of the Belmont Stakes 2025 played a part in his connections pointing him towards this race since it's the same distance he saw in the Derby. The Belmont Stakes 2025 taking place at Saratoga Race Course, instead of the larger Belmont Park, is the reason for the race being two furlongs shorter than usual.

Sovereignty's first race came at Saratoga, as he placed fourth back in August 2024. As one of the favorites at 2-1, according the the 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, anything other than first place this time around would be a disappointment. Sovereignty will be challenged by the likes of Journalism (8-5) and Baeza (4-1), as well as 2025 Belmont Stakes longshots like Hill Road (10-1) and Crudo (15-1). With so much to consider while making your 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2025 Belmont Stakes marks the second straight year that Saratoga Race Course is hosting the Third Jewel of the Triple Crown due to renovation at Belmont Park. Saratoga is the fifth different venue to host the Belmont Stakes, which began at Jerome Park Racetrack in 1867. It then moved to Morris Park in 1890 before Belmont Park first hosted the race in 1905. Since then, the only track besides Saratoga to host The Run for the Carnations was Aqueduct from 1963-67. Despite changing locations, all 156 prior runnings of the Belmont Stakes have taken place in New York State.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge, especially when using the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code when trying to figure out how to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes betting predictions.

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $163.25 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch and Mindframe.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $473 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe and Sierra Leone.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $3200.50 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone and Honor Marie.

While Demling has no quibbles about the favorite statuses of Journalism (8-5) or Sovereignty (2-1), Demling is building his tickets around another horse instead who he says is "only getting better and better", spicing up his 2025 Belmont Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2025.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations?

