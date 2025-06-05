There's no Triple Crown on the line, but there are plenty of intriguing storylines at the 2025 Belmont Stakes, which will take place on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. Belmont Park is unavailable due to construction, so the "Test of the Champion" will be run elsewhere for the second time since 1967. The 2025 Belmont Stakes post field has been finalized and will feature Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness Stakes champion Journalism. Journalism is the 8-5 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Belmont Stakes odds. The Preakness winner is followed by Sovereignty (2-1), Baeza (4-1) and Rodriguez (6-1) on the odds board. The 157th running of the Belmont Stakes will be contested at 1.25 miles instead of the traditional 1.5. Post time is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

While there won't be a Triple Crown winner in 2025, history is still on the line. Only 52 horses have ever won two legs. The rarest combination has been winning the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes, which has only been accomplished 11 times, excluding the 13 Triple Crown winners. That will be the challenge for Sovereignty, who edged Journalism for the win at Churchill Downs. Sovereignty was withheld from the Preakness given the quick two-week turnaround time. Journalism went on to win the Preakness, and if he crosses the finish line first on Saturday, he'll be the 19th horse to ever win just the Preakness and the Belmont, excluding the 13 Triple Crown winners.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $163.25 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch and Mindframe.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $473 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe and Sierra Leone.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $3200.50 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone and Honor Marie.

