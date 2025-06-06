Saratoga Race Course will host the final leg of the Triple Crown for the second consecutive year, as the 2025 Belmont Stakes has been moved from Belmont Park due to construction. A Triple Crown winner is not in the cards this year after two different horses won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, but the 2025 Belmont Stakes field is still loaded with intriguing storylines. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Preakness winner Journalism are among the 2025 Belmont Stakes horses set to enter the starting gates for the 7:04 p.m. ET post time on Saturday. Other notable 2025 Belmont Stakes contenders include Baeza (4-1) and Rodriguez (6-1). The betting favorite has won the Belmont Stakes 42% of the time (66 of 156), and four of the last seven winners have been favorites. With so much to consider while making your 2025 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Belmont Stakes is the oldest and longest race of the Triple Crown series, having been run at 1.5 miles since 1926. This year will be an exception, as it has been shortened to 1.25 miles at Saratoga Race Course due to ongoing construction at Belmont Park. The field is generally the smallest of the three classic horse races due to contenders getting weeded out in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. The "Test of the Champion" requires a blend of talent and stamina, with just 13 horses cementing their place in history as Triple Crown champions. There have been 23 horses who have won the Derby and Preakness before failing in the Belmont Stakes, but there is no Triple Crown on the line this year.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2025 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers at the Kentucky Derby in the correct order and then nailed the exacta in this year's Preakness Stakes. He also predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on those picks could be up huge, especially when using the latest FanDuel Racing promo code and TwinSpires promo code when trying to figure out how to bet on the Belmont Stakes.

Now, with the 2025 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2025 Belmont Stakes betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2025 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 exacta returned $163.25 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch and Mindframe.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $473 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe and Sierra Leone.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned $3200.50 at the 2024 Belmont Stakes with Dornoch, Mindframe, Sierra Leone and Honor Marie.

While Demling has no quibbles about the favorite statuses of Journalism (8-5) or Sovereignty (2-1), Demling is building his tickets around another horse instead who he says is "only getting better and better", spicing up his 2025 Belmont Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2025 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2025. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2025 Belmont Stakes.

2025 Belmont Stakes odds, horses, futures, post positions