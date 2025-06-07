Skip to Main Content

Belmont Stakes 2025 results, winner: Sovereignty bests Journalism for second time in Triple Crown race

Sovereignty and Journalism ran a nearly identical race to the Kentucky Derby last month on Saturday

By CBS Sports Staff
Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty added a second leg of the Triple Crown by winning the 2025 Belmont Stakes in much the same fashion as he did the Derby on Saturday.

In what looked like a carbon copy of the first leg of the Triple Crown five weeks ago, Sovereignty outkicked the favored Journalism down the stretch to win the Belmont at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. Baeza, who rallied for third in the Derby, also rallied for third in the Belmont.

Three days after winning the Derby last month, the owners and trainer of Sovereignty famously decided to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, in order to prepare for the Belmont even though the horse did not have any physical issues preventing him from racing in Baltimore. The decision was widely mocked. Saturday's win validated that decision, according to trainer Bill Mott.

"It turned out good," Mott told FOX's Tom Rinaldi immediately after the race. "If we didn't win today, we would've taken a lot of criticism."

Sovereignty broke alertly and found himself close to the pace set by Rodriguez. Journalism stalked the pace wide, while Baeza, who broke poorly, was near the back of the pack. As the horses turned for home, Journalism passed the tiring Rodriguez, but Sovereignty loomed up, setting up the rematch that had been anticipated for weeks. But just like in the Derby, Sovereignty powered past his rival.

Sovereignty's victory raises the following question: Had he run in the Preakness Stakes, would he now be the 14th Triple Crown winner of all-time? That's a question that can never be answered.

Belmont Stakes results, order of finish

1. Sovereignty
2. Journalism 
3. Baeza
4. Rodriguez
5. Hill Road
6. Heart of Honor
7. Uncaged
8. Crudo

Sovereignty beats Journalism for a second time

After skipping the Preakness Stakes, there was plenty of skepticism about if Sovereignty could pull off what he did at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Belmont Park. The horse nearly did the same exact move in running down Journalism to claim the Belmont Stakes crown. Sovereignty exploded down the backstretch after Journalism had snagged the lead. Once he passed him, Sovereignty never looked back as he pulled out a massive lead before hitting the finish line and claim his second Triple Crown win of the year. A tremendous victory for trainer Bill Mott after being criticized for holding his horse out of the Preakness.

@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:58 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:58 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:56 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:56 pm EDT
 
@FOXSports via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:44 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:44 pm EDT
 
@FOXSports via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:39 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:39 pm EDT
 
@FOXSports via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:32 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:32 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:29 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:29 pm EDT
 
@FOXSports via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:29 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:29 pm EDT
 
@FOXSports via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:25 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:25 pm EDT
 
@FOXSports via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:23 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:23 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 11:11 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 7:11 pm EDT
 
@FOXSports via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 10:43 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 6:43 pm EDT
 
The Brad Cox-trained Patch Adams stormed home to win the Woody Stephens Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. And since the 12th race, the Manhattan Stakes, has been postponed until Sunday, that means that the next race will be the Belmont Stakes. The track, which was sloppy sealed to start the day, has dried out throughout the day and has been upgraded to fast. Post time for the final leg of the Triple Crown is 7:04 p.m. ET.

Gene Menez
June 7, 2025, 10:29 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 6:29 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 10:23 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 6:23 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 10:02 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 6:02 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 9:36 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 5:36 pm EDT
 
Less than two hours remain until the starting gate opens for the 2025 Belmont Stakes (7:04 p.m. ET), and the betting odds for the race continue to remain steady. Preakness Stakes winner Journalism is the 2-1 favorite in the current odds. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and Derby third-place finisher Baeza are the co-second choices, at 3-1. Here are the current odds for the entire eight-horse field:

NumberHorseOdds
7Journalism2-1
2Sovereignty3-1
6Baeza3-1
3Rodriguez6-1
5Crudo10-1
1Hill Road12-1
4Uncaged15-1
8Heart of Honor16-1
Gene Menez
June 7, 2025, 9:08 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 5:08 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 8:58 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 4:58 pm EDT
 
As a reminder Race 9 at Saratoga Race Course, the Jaipur Stakes, has been postponed until Sunday. So the next race at Saratoga will be Race 10, the Pennine Ridge Stakes, which has been moved to the dirt. Post time for the Pennine Ridge is 5:16 p.m. ET.

Gene Menez
June 7, 2025, 8:34 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 4:34 pm EDT
 
Saratoga Race Course has the nickname the Graveyard of Favorites because of all of the famous upsets that have occurred there through the years, and another heavy favorite just experienced defeat. Reigning Travers Stakes winner Fierceness, who was sent off as the 3-4 favorite in the Met Mile, was beaten by the frontrunning Raging Torrent, who was 8-1. Drawn on the inside, Fierceness had to muscle his way to get to the outside of Raging Torrent in the early going, and when the horses hit the top of the stretch Fierceness could not stay with the California speedball. 

Gene Menez
June 7, 2025, 8:29 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 4:29 pm EDT
 
@FOXSports via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 8:28 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 4:28 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 8:27 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 4:27 pm EDT
 
@FOXSports via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 8:11 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 4:11 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 8:06 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 4:06 pm EDT
 
Arguably the best horse in training in North America, Fierceness makes his return to the track in the 2025 Met Mile (updated post time: 4:13 p.m. ET). Trained by Todd Pletcher, Fierceness has six wins, one second and one third in 10 career starts. He is coming off an impressive 1½-length victory in the Alysheba Stakes on May 2. With 25 minutes to post, he is the 3-4 favorite in the small, five-horse field.

Gene Menez
June 7, 2025, 7:47 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 3:47 pm EDT
 
The Mark Casse-trained Nitrogen won the three-horse Wonder Again Stakes in a performance that was a little more than a paid workout. Sent off at 2-5 odds, she drew away from her two rivals around the turn and galloped home. Already the top 3-year-old turf filly in the country, she now adds a Grade 2 win on the dirt. With her pedigree (she's a daughter of Medaglia d'Oro and out of an Uncle Mo mare), she could be pointed to a Grade 1 on dirt in the future.

Gene Menez
June 7, 2025, 6:50 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 2:50 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 6:46 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 2:46 pm EDT
 
@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 7, 2025, 6:12 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 2:12 pm EDT
 
With five races down, the stakes portion of the Belmont Stakes Day card is about to begin with the Wonder Again Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Originally scheduled for the turf, the race was taken off the grass earlier today because of course conditions. That has resulted in five fillies scratching from the race, leaving a field of three. Nitrogen is the current 1-2 favorite.

Gene Menez
June 7, 2025, 6:08 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 2:08 pm EDT
 
The dirt track at Saratoga has a reputation of being notoriously speed-favoring, especially when it is wet. But so far today the track, which is listed as sloppy sealed, has been playing fairly. Through four races, two have been won from well off the pace, one has been won by a midpack runner and another has been won by a pace presser. 

Gene Menez
June 7, 2025, 5:37 PM
Jun. 07, 2025, 1:37 pm EDT
