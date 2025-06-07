Belmont Stakes 2025 results, winner: Sovereignty bests Journalism for second time in Triple Crown race

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty added a second leg of the Triple Crown by winning the 2025 Belmont Stakes in much the same fashion as he did the Derby on Saturday.

In what looked like a carbon copy of the first leg of the Triple Crown five weeks ago, Sovereignty outkicked the favored Journalism down the stretch to win the Belmont at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. Baeza, who rallied for third in the Derby, also rallied for third in the Belmont.

Three days after winning the Derby last month, the owners and trainer of Sovereignty famously decided to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, in order to prepare for the Belmont even though the horse did not have any physical issues preventing him from racing in Baltimore. The decision was widely mocked. Saturday's win validated that decision, according to trainer Bill Mott.

"It turned out good," Mott told FOX's Tom Rinaldi immediately after the race. "If we didn't win today, we would've taken a lot of criticism."

Sovereignty broke alertly and found himself close to the pace set by Rodriguez. Journalism stalked the pace wide, while Baeza, who broke poorly, was near the back of the pack. As the horses turned for home, Journalism passed the tiring Rodriguez, but Sovereignty loomed up, setting up the rematch that had been anticipated for weeks. But just like in the Derby, Sovereignty powered past his rival.

Sovereignty's victory raises the following question: Had he run in the Preakness Stakes, would he now be the 14th Triple Crown winner of all-time? That's a question that can never be answered.

Belmont Stakes results, order of finish

1. Sovereignty

2. Journalism

3. Baeza

4. Rodriguez

5. Hill Road

6. Heart of Honor

7. Uncaged

8. Crudo