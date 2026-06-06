Belmont Stakes 2026 DK Horse promo code: Get a share of $150,000 if your horse wins at Saratoga on Saturday

Saratoga Race Course will host the 2026 Belmont Stakes on Saturday and right now you can use the latest DK Horse promo code to win a share of $150,000 if you place a $5 bet on the winning horse. Post time is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. ET and this year's race will be 10 furlongs instead of the traditional 12 to accommodate the shorter track at Saratoga. Golden Tempo returns to the Triple Crown trail after bypassing the Preakness Stakes and the Kentucky Derby winner is listed at 9-2 in the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds. He beat Renegade by a neck at Churchill Downs and the Todd Pletcher-trained Arkansas Derby winner is the 2-1 favorite. Win your share of $150,000 by playing King of the Track at DraftKings Racing right here:

Chief Wallabee (3-1), Commandment (6-1) and Emerging Market (6-1) are also among the top 2026 Belmont Stakes contenders. For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our DK Horse Racing offer code review page.

DK Horse King of the Track promo

Opt-in and place a straight win bet of at least $5 on a single horse in the 2026 Belmont Stakes for a shot at a piece of the $150,000 prize pool. Once the race has been settled, rewards will be available via easy click-to-claim. Win your share of $150,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

2026 Belmont Stakes betting preview

The Golden Tempo vs. Renegade battle at the Kentucky Derby was one for the ages, with both horses coming from well off the pace to duel down the stretch. The two horses started on opposite ends of the starting gate in the crowded Kentucky Derby field, with Golden Tempo going off from post position No. 19 and Renegade starting on the rail in post position No. 1.

However, they'll be bunched more closely together with only nine horses entering the 2026 Belmont Stakes field. Golden Tempo will start on the far outside in Post No. 9 while Renegade will have options to take the short route or go wide while starting in Post No. 4.

Chief Wallabee was also making a late charge at Churchill Downs before contact stalled his progress. He went on to finish fourth in that race and he's back on the Triple Crown trail after also bypassing the Preakness. He drew the No. 3 post position on Monday night and will likely be among the betting favorites on Saturday. Win your share of $150,000 by playing King of the Track at DK Horse right here:

DK Horse King of the Track terms and conditions

How to Win:

A new All-Player DK Horse Promotion for the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

Players are required to opt in to the promotion

Following opting in, the player's first Straight Single Horse Win Wager (Minimum $5) on the 2026 Belmont Stakes will be defined as their eligible wager for this promotion

Should the Horse in their eligible wager win the Belmont Stakes, the player will receive the payout from this wager as standard while also winning a share of a $150,000 prize pot, which will be split evenly amongst all players

The payout from the King of the Track Promotion will be awarded in the form of a click-to-claim on the player promotional page, which, upon redemption, will be paid as cash to the players DK Horse Account (Click to claim will expire 30 days following being issued)

This promotion will be paid out within 7 days (168 Hours) of the race finishing

Full terms and conditions can be found at DK Horse.

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18+ (21+ in certain states) to open, own, or access an advance deposit wagering account and resident of a state where DK Horse or DK Racing is available. Eligibility restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. dkhorse.com and racing. Opt-in req. Min. $5 wager. Only the first straight single horse win wager on the Preakness Stakes placed after opt-in is eligible. Wager must win to qualify for an equal share of $1,000,000. Reward issued in cash within 7 days of race completion via a click to claim, which expires 30 days (720 hours) after receipt. Unclaimed rewards will be forfeited. Ends at the closing of the final wagering pool for the Preakness Stakes on 5/16/26. Terms: www.dkhorse.com/bet/offers/details; www.racing.draftkings.com/promos. Sponsored by DraftKings.