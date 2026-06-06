Belmont Stakes 2026 predictions, odds, horses, start time: Top win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

The 2026 Belmont Stakes field is wide open with five horses with 6-1 odds or lower. Renegade enters as the 2-1 morning-line favorite. The Todd A. Pletcher-trained colt has placed in the top-three of every race he has competed in. He won both the Sam F Davis in February, as well as the Arkansas Derby in March. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with the promo code CBSSPORTS, more than what's available to the general public:

Chief Wallabee is next at 3-1, while Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is at 9-2 and Commandment and Emerging Market, both at 6-1. Post time for Saturday's 2026 Belmont Stakes is approximately 7:04 p.m. ET. With renovations ongoing at Belmont Park, the race will be held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. With so much to consider while making your 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

For the third and final year in a row, the Belmont Stakes will be held at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The race had been moved from its home track in Elmont, N.Y., in 2024 due to major renovations. With the renovations expected to be completed by September, next year's race is expected to return to Belmont Park.

Prior to 2024, the Belmont Stakes had been held at Belmont Park every year since 1968. The Belmont Stakes was founded by financier August Belmont Sr. and stock market speculator Leonard Jerome, with the inaugural race held in 1868 at Jerome Park Racetrack in The Bronx, where it ran until 1890. It moved to Morris Park Racecourse from 1890 to 1905, before moving to Belmont Park.

Given all the history of the race, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2026 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 22 Preakness winners and predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last eight years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

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Top 2026 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $13.20 at the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty and Journalism.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $13.80 at the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty, Journalism and Baeza.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $40.50 at the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty, Journalism, Baeza and Rodriguez.

While Golden Tempo (9-2) is one of the favorites, Demling isn't including the Kentucky Derby winner in his picks for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. "I still don't believe he's the best of this bunch and I don't think he gets a perfect set up here like he did at Churchill," Demling told SportsLine. He is building his tickets around an epic double-digit longshot who a legendary trainer is "very high on", spicing up Demling's 2026 Belmont Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2026. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses, post positions