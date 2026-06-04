Belmont Stakes 2026 predictions, odds, time, horses: Best win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta bets

Two sets of brothers will be competing against each other at the Belmont Stakes 2026 on Saturday, June 6. Renegade and Commandment, both sons of Into Mischief, as well as Powershift and Chief Wallabee, both sired by Constitution, are in the 2026 Belmont Stakes field. While three of those four are among the biggest horse racing favorites for Saturday's event at Saratoga Race Course, Powershift is a bit of an outlier as he finds himself lower down the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds board. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with the promo code CBSSPORTS, more than what's available to the general public:

Renegade (2-1) is the favorite, with Chief Wallabee at 3-1 and Commandment at 6-1. Powershift is priced as a 12-1 longshot, while Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is the third-favorite at 9-2. Golden Tempo has no kin in the 2026 Belmont Stakes, but his jockey, Jose Ortiz, is the younger brother of Renegade's jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. With so much to consider while making your 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Belmont Stakes has seen lots of first when it comes to women making history. In 1993, Julie Krone became the first, and only, female jockey to win a Triple Crown race when she rode Colonial Affair to victory at that year's Belmont. Thirty years later, Jena Antonucci won the 2023 Belmont, becoming the first female trainer to ever win a Triple Crown race. As for female horses, there have been three Belmont-winning fillies in history, with Ruthless (1867) being the first, in what was the inaugural Belmont Stakes. Rags to Riches (2007) was the last Belmont-winning filly, among the 24 that have entered the race.

Given all the history of the race, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2026 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 22 Preakness winners and predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last eight years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Claim your exclusive TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS $400 signup offer here, higher than what's available to the general public:

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $13.20 at the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty and Journalism.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $13.80 at the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty, Journalism and Baeza.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $40.50 at the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty, Journalism, Baeza and Rodriguez.

While Golden Tempo (9-2) is one of the favorites, Demling isn't including the Kentucky Derby winner in his picks for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. "I still don't believe he's the best of this bunch and I don't think he gets a perfect set up here like he did at Churchill," Demling told SportsLine. He is building his tickets around an epic double-digit longshot who a legendary trainer is "very high on", spicing up Demling's 2026 Belmont Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2026. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses, post positions