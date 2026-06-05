Belmont Stakes 2026 predictions, odds, time, horses: Win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta picks

Renegade is running for redemption in the 2026 Belmont Stakes. He was one of the top choices in the Kentucky Derby but could not get it done, finishing third while Golden Tempo stole the show with a late charge from the back of the pack. Now, Renegade heads to Saratoga as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds. The race is being run at 1 1/4 miles this year while Belmont Park undergoes renovations, and Renegade has never finished worse than second at that distance. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with the promo code CBSSPORTS, more than what's available to the general public:

The 2026 Belmont Stakes is Saturday, June 6, with a 7:04 p.m. ET post time. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, who skipped the Preakness after his come-from-behind win at Churchill Downs, is the second choice in the odds at 9-2. Chief Wallabee is 3-1, while Commandment and Emerging Market are both 6-1. With so much to consider while making your 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Several Kentucky Derby winners bypassed the Preakness to take a shot at the Belmont Stakes. The most recent to pull it off was Sovereignty in 2025, trained by William I. Mott, who skipped the Preakness and won the Belmont. Before that, the strategy worked for Funny Cide in 2003 and Thunder Gulch in 1995, both of whom won the Belmont after sitting out the middle leg. Eleven horses have won both the Derby and Belmont while skipping the Preakness, making it a smart path to place the money.

Golden Tempo will try to join that list from Post 9, the outermost draw in the nine-horse field. Post 9 has produced just five Belmont winners all-time, which is among the lowest of any post position in the race's 158-year history. The rail has been a historically strong starting point, with Post 1 producing 24 Belmont winners. Renegade, the 2-1 favorite, draws Post 4, which has produced 12 winners over the years, making it one of the more favorable mid-field positions in the race.

Given all the history of the race, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2026 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 22 Preakness winners and predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last eight years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes betting predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

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Top 2026 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $13.20 at the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty and Journalism.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $13.80 at the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty, Journalism and Baeza.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $40.50 at the 2025 Belmont Stakes with Sovereignty, Journalism, Baeza and Rodriguez.

While Golden Tempo (9-2) is one of the favorites, Demling isn't including the Kentucky Derby winner in his picks for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. "I still don't believe he's the best of this bunch and I don't think he gets a perfect set up here like he did at Churchill," Demling told SportsLine. He is building his tickets around an epic double-digit longshot who a legendary trainer is "very high on", spicing up Demling's 2026 Belmont Stakes exotics. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2026. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take, and in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2026 Belmont Stakes.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds, futures, horses, post positions