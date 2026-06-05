2026 Belmont Stakes: Start time, where to watch, horses, odds, live stream, TV channel for annual race

The final race of the 2026 Triple Crown season arrives this Saturday at Saratoga Race Course, where the Belmont Stakes will be contested for the third straight year amid renovations to Belmont Park. While history isn't on the line in the form of a potential Triple Crown winner, we will see a return to the track for the Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, who skipped the Preakness Stakes citing the quick turnaround.

At 9/2, Golden Tempo is third on the odds sheet heading into Saturday's race, as the horse will look to make it back-to-back years where the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes were won by the same horse after Sovereignty accomplished the feat in 2025.

To do so, Golden Tempo will have to outlast the rest of the nine-horse field, including the two leading favorites who both made strong runs in Louisville as well. The morning-line favorite is Renegade (2-1), who also skipped the Preakness after a runner-up finish in Louisville -- also as the favorite. Then there's Chief Wallabee (3-1), who finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby and will look to better that finish at Saratoga.

It is a key note that a return to Saratoga means the Belmont Stakes will once again be run at a 1.25-mile distance, rather than the traditional 1.5-mile distance of Belmont Park. A mile-and-a-quarter is the same distance as the Kentucky Derby, which makes the first Triple Crown race an even better predictor of success at the same distance in New York.

Where to watch the 2026 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 6

Post time: 7:04 p.m. ET

Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga, New York

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

2026 Belmont Stakes odds, listed by post position

Odds via TwinSpires

Vitruvian Man (30-1) Power Shift (12-1) Chief Wallabee (3-1) Renegade (2-1) Ottinho (20-1) Growth Equity (12-1) Commandment (6-1) Emerging Market (6-1) Golden Tempo (9/2)