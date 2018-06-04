Belmont Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Early picks from expert who called last year's 1-2 finish

History will be on the line at the 2018 Belmont Stakes as Justify looks to become just the second horse since 1978 to win the Triple Crown. After winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, Justify, going off at 4-5 in the 2018 Belmont Stakes odds, is the Vegas favorite. The 150th running of the "Test of the Champion" should be heavily contested, however, with five total horses going off with odds of 10-1 or shorter for the Belmont, which is set to run at 6:37 p.m. ET on June 9 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Before you bet the 2018 Belmont Stakes, you'll want to hear what Jody Demling has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Belmont on a hot streak. Last year, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite.

He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year. Then, he hit the 1-2 finish at Belmont Park.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and predicted the 1-2 finish of the Man O' War Stakes at Belmont. And at the Preakness, he backed Justify despite a heel injury and off-track.

With major sports books already taking action, Demling has released his early Belmont Stakes picks.

Demling knows Justify becoming the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah will be a tall task.

"Justify will not only have to master the 1 1/2-mile test of champions, but he will also have to deal with what looks like a much bigger field than the Preakness," Demling told SportsLine. "Justify has only run five races in his career, but he'll be tested by other horses in the Belmont Stakes lineup who are fresh. Also, the more horses in the gate, the tougher it will be for him because of potential traffic problems and a faster pace on the front end."

One contender that Demling is eyeing for a top-five finish at the 2018 Belmont Stakes: Tenfold, a horse going off at 10-1 in the latest Belmont odds.

"Tenfold had a gutsy performance in the Preakness Stakes to finish third," Demling told SportsLine. "But the Belmont will be much tougher with the horses that are more tested and rested."

Tenfold has a couple career wins and top-five finishes at the Preakness and the Arkansas Derby.

Demling is even higher on a bigger long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall.

What are Jody Demling's Belmont Stakes picks? Check out the latest Belmont Stakes odds below.

Justify 4-5

Hofburg 4-1

Bravazo 7-1

Vino Rosso 8-1

Tenfold 10-1

Blended Citizen 14-1

Gronkowski 25-1

Noble Indy 33-1

Free Drop Billy 50-1