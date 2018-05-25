Belmont Stakes odds and predictions 2018: Early picks from expert who nailed last year's 1-2 finish

The 2018 Belmont Stakes will attract bets from novices, professional bettors, and everyone in between. The Belmont is one of the most wagered-upon races of the year, and with a Triple Crown possible on Saturday, June 9, the stakes are even higher. Justify, who won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, is the 1-1 Belmont Stakes favorite. Trained by Bob Baffert, the Belmont Stakes contender is looking to become just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever and the first since Baffert's American Pharoah did it in 2015. He's training at Churchill Downs ahead of the race at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Belmont on a hot streak. Last year, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite.

He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year. Then, he hit the 1-2 finish at Belmont Park.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and predicted the 1-2 finish of the Man O' War Stakes at Belmont. And at the Preakness, he backed Justify despite a heel injury and off-track.

Demling knows Justify becoming the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah will be a tall task.

"Justify will not only have to master the 1 1/2-mile test of champions, but he will also have to deal with what looks like a much bigger field than the Preakness," Demling told SportsLine. "Justify has only run five races in his career, but he'll be tested by other horses in the Belmont Stakes lineup who are fresh. Also, the more horses in the gate, the tougher it will be for him because of potential traffic problems and a faster pace on the front end."

We can tell you Demling is high on Hofburg, who's going off at 7-1 Belmont Stakes odds.

"Hofburg was one of my favorite picks in the Kentucky Derby, but he had a rough trip," Demling told SportsLine. "The time off will do him well and he's just getting better and better."

Hofburg was the runner-up to Audible in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park in March, four weeks after winning an MSW race at the same track. The Bill Mott-trained colt has hit the board in three of his four career starts, his lone blemish a seventh-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. He's a Belmont Stakes contender to back on June 9.

Justify (1-1)

Audible (5-1)

Hofburg (7-1)

My Boy Jack (8-1)

Bravazo (9-1)

Tenfold (11-1)

Blended Citizen (12-1)

Vino Rosso (20-1)

Machismo (33-1)

Free Drop Billy (50-1)

Gronkowski (69-1)