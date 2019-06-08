Belmont Stakes odds, best predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit gives picks

The 2019 Belmont Stakes will be the longest race of the Triple Crown. Some 2019 Belmont Stakes horses are equipped to handle the 1.5-mile distance, a length that none of them have raced before and many will never race again. Training and bloodlines typically make a major difference, and that's the case again for the Belmont Stakes 2019, which runs at 6:48 p.m. ET on Sunday. Former racehorse Tapit, known for his longer-distance pedigree, has sired three of the last five Belmont winners. Three racers are from Tapit on Saturday, including Tacitus, the favorite at 9-5 in the latest 2019 Belmont Stakes odds. Another horse with links to Tapit is Intrepid Heart (10-1), one of two entrants from three-time Belmont-winning trainer Todd Pletcher. The last is Bourbon War (12-1), who will be ridden by jockey Mike Smith, who has three Belmont Stakes victories of his own. In a wide-open race full of strong contenders, you'll want to see what horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say before locking in any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years ago, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup finalized and the post positions set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling is high on Intrepid Heart, a long shot at 10-1 Belmont odds. Intrepid Heart has the bloodlines for the marathon distance of the 2019 Belmont Stakes as the son of Tapit. Plus, he's been successful in limited events, winning his first race in April before taking third in a tough Peter Pan Stakes in May.

Heading into Saturday's 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup, he's rested and will be ridden by John Velazquez, who has 22 Belmont starts, including two wins and eight top-three finishes. Velazquez won the Belmont in 2007 with Rags to Riches and repeated the feat five years later with Union Rags.

"Intrepid Heart has a chance to be among the best horse in the 2019 Belmont Stakes field. He is fresh and ready," Demling told SportsLine. "I'll be including him in many of my Belmont Stakes bets." Intrepid Heart only has two starts to his credit, but Saturday will be his second straight race at Belmont Park.

Another surprise: Demling wants no part of Master Fencer, one of the top favorites at 8-1. He's making his second Triple Crown start after finishing sixth in the Kentucky Derby. Demling admits that Master Fencer's run at Churchill Downs a month ago was impressive. However, a scare in practice for the Belmont Stakes last week that led to x-rays means Demling is off the Japanese-bred horse.

Master Fencer's connections stated that their colt's x-rays came back clean and he was cleared by veterinarians, but the colt's lack of experience stateside coupled with the fall in practice could be cause for concern. He drew the No. 3 post at Belmont Park, but his jockey, Julien Leparoux, has never won a Triple Crown race. In fact, his best finish in the Belmont Stakes is third (2012 with Atigun and 2008 with Anak Nakal) There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup than the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. He is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1