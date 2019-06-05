Belmont Stakes odds, best predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit makes picks

In 2018, Justify became horse racing's 13th Triple Crown winner, and second one in four years after a 37-year drought, when he won the Belmont Stakes. There won't be a Triple Crown winner at the 2019 Belmont Stakes, but War of Will is in place to become about as close as you can get. War of Will was now-infamously cut off by Maximum Security at the Kentucky Derby, a move that not only resulted in the first disqualification in Derby history, it may have cost War of Will a win at Churchill Downs. War of Will rebounded nicely, however, winning the Preakness Stakes just two weeks later. Now he's considered one of the top contenders for Saturday's Belmont Stakes, going to post at 6:38 p.m. ET from Long Island. War of Will is at 2-1 in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds -- but he's not the favorite. That label goes to Tacitus (9-5), the third-place finisher at the Derby with three wins in his four other career starts. Five other horses are at 12-1 or lower odds, too, so before locking in any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own, you need to see what ultra-successful horse racing handicapper Jody Demling is saying about the race.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling thinks Tacitus will run well but not win. The Mott trainee has three wins in five career starts and is coming off a fourth place finish in the Kentucky Derby. He was elevated to third after the disqualification of Maximum Security. As a son of Tapit, like 2017 Belmont winner Tapwrit, Tacitus should thrive at the 1.5-mile marathon distance of the race.

However in his two most impressive victories -- the Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial -- Tacitus rallied from behind and benefitted from fast early paces. He is not guaranteed to get that fast early pace to set up his late kick in the Belmont. And, at 9-5 in the early odds, he doesn't provide a lot, if any, value.

Another surprise: Demling is high on Everfast, a 12-1 darkhorse who proved his mettle by finishing second to War of Will at the Preakness Stakes. Everfast was lightly regarded at the Preakness as a massive 58-1 underdog. He got off to a terrible start but rebounded all the way to second.

He certainly won't be intimidated by the field -- in addition to his Preakness results, this is his ninth graded stakes race, tied with War of Will for most among the Belmont field.

"I'm not sure how much of the Preakness runner-up finish was about the horse or was it about the way the race set up for him; he closed along a wide-open rail," Demling told SportsLine. "If he gets a better start, he's proven he can compete at this level."

Demling has analyzed the rest of the 2019 Belmont Stakes field and believes he has identified the winner. He is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2019 Belmont leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the 2019 Belmont Stakes? And which long shots will surprise? Check out the latest Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont.



Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1