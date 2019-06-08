Belmont Stakes odds, best predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit shares picks

How loaded is the 2019 Belmont Stakes? Nine of the 10 horses who hit the track at 6:48 p.m. ET on Saturday have at least two career wins, and after the two clear-cut favorites, even oddsmakers are unsure who should be next in line. Being the favorite hasn't meant as much in the Belmont lately, anyway. Historically, only 42 percent of favorites have won the final jewel of the Triple Crown, and it's happened just three times in the last 15 years. The 151st running of the Belmont Stakes is led by Tacitus, a three-time winner and the third-place finisher at the Kentucky Derby. He's the morning line favorite at 9-5 in the current 2019 Belmont Stakes odds, just in front of War of Will (2-1), one of two entries from Mark Casse, the first time the Hall of Fame trainer has ever had a stake in the final Triple Crown race of the year. War of Will has four victories, including the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. From there, seven of the remaining eight 2019 Belmont Stakes horses are at 15-1 or lower, making for a wide array of possibilities for your bet slip. Before locking in any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks and predictions of your own, you'll want to check out what SportsLine's resident horse racing guru, Jody Demling, has to say.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years ago, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you that Demling is high on Intrepid Heart, a long shot at 10-1 Belmont odds. He has the bloodlines and the trainer to make a difference at the Belmont Stakes 2019. Intrepid Heart made his racing debut in February, and won his first two races, then stumbled early but rebounded for third at the competitive Peter Pan Stakes.

Not only does he have the pedigree for longer races, he's trained by Pletcher, who has more Belmont starters (35) and wins (3) than any other trainer with a horse in the 2019 field. And he'll be ridden by John Velazquez, who will be looking for his third Belmont Stakes in his 24th trip.

"The son of Tapit won his first two races and was third in the Peter Pan," Demling told SportsLine. "He has a chance to be among the best of this crop and is fresh and ready."

Another surprise: Demling wants no part of Master Fencer, one of the top favorites at 8-1. He's making his second Triple Crown start after finishing sixth in the Kentucky Derby. Demling admits that Master Fencer's run at Churchill Downs a month ago was impressive. However, a scare in practice for the Belmont Stakes last week that led to x-rays means Demling is off the Japanese-bred horse.

Master Fencer's connections stated that their colt's x-rays came back clean and he was cleared by veterinarians, but the colt's lack of experience stateside coupled with the fall in practice could be cause for concern. He drew the No. 3 post at Belmont Park, but his jockey, Julien Leparoux, has never won a Triple Crown race. In fact, his best finish in the Belmont Stakes is third (2012 with Atigun and 2008 with Anak Nakal) There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup than the 8-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1