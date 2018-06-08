Belmont Stakes odds, contenders and lineup 2018: Horse racing legend reveals picks for Justify Triple Crown attempt

The 2018 Belmont Stakes will attract bettors from across the country as Justify looks to make history by becoming just the 13th winner of horse racing's Triple Crown. He's the 2018 Belmont favorite, going off with 4-5 odds in the days leading up to Saturday's 6:37 p.m. ET post time. Justify drew Post 1 at Belmont Park, meaning he'll have to come off the rail to defeat top challengers such as Hofburg (9-2), Bravazo (7-1) and Vino Rosso (8-1).

Before you make any kind of bet or pick on the 2018 Belmont, you need to see what horse racing legend Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

Then, he called Justify repeating at the Preakness despite an injured heel and sloppy conditions -- which is exactly what happened. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year.

He's been making legendary calls for decades, like when he produced picks at the 2004 Belmont that returned a whopping $21,000 on a $300 bet. And the reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source.

In 2004, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont Stakes over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the Belmont Stakes at a pizzeria in Queens.

"Nick told me Birdstone had been training great," Goldberg said. "He was training off the charts and Nick said the horse would love the Belmont because he had the running style that fit well with the track." The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone, of course, beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

Now that the 2018 Belmont Stakes field is locked in, Goldberg released his picks, predictions and exotic bets over at SportsLine.

One thing we can tell you: Goldberg believes Justify will be fatigued as he pursues horse racing's Triple Crown as the Belmont Stakes favorite.

"The problem I have with Justify is he's coming out of an extremely tiring race, the Preakness really took a lot out of him," Goldberg told SportsLine. "Plus, he's run five races in a very short period of time." You'll be able to get Goldberg's official pick for where Justify finishes only over at SportsLine.

A contender Goldberg likes for the 2018 Belmont Stakes: Hofburg, a horse going off at 9-2 in the Belmont odds.

"He reminds me of Birdstone, the 2004 Belmont Stakes winner, and has the same exact pattern," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He is trained by Bill Mott, who is based in New York and a great trainer. He'll have this horse ready."

Don't be deceived by Hofburg's seventh-place performance at the Kentucky Derby. He finished second at the Florida Derby, and has the skills to make a real run at the 2018 Belmont Stakes, possibly spoiling Justify's Triple Crown bid in the process.

Goldberg is also eyeing an overlooked long shot who has a big edge in distance, which is exactly what's needed in the Belmont Stakes 2018. He's sharing which horse it is, and his predictions for every Belmont Stakes contender, over at SportsLine.

So what are Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's 2018 Belmont picks? Where does Justify finish? And what long shot should you back? Check out the updated Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Belmont.

Justify 4-5

Hofburg 9-2

Bravazo 7-1

Vino Rosso 8-1

Tenfold 12-1

Gronkowski 12-1

Blended Citizen 15-1

Noble Indy 30-1

Free Drop Billy 30-1

Restoring Hope 30-1