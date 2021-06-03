There will be no Triple Crown champion in 2021 after a wild month on and off the track, but there's still plenty on the line as the top 3-year old horses run in the 2021 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Essential Quality had the look of a potential Triple Crown winner in the spring as he rode a five-race winning streak into the Kentucky Derby. However, he couldn't complete a late charge at Churchill Downs and settled for fourth in that race. After skipping the Preakness, he's back for a shot at redemption at the Belmont Stakes 2021.

Post time is set for 6:49 p.m. ET at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Other 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders include Preakness winner Rombauer (3-1), Hot Rod Charlie (7-2), Rock Your World (9-2) and Known Agenda (6-1). Bourbonic (15-1), Overtook (20-1) and France Go de Ina (30-1) are the long shots in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Belmont Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

And in 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him has seen some huge wins.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Demling isn't picking Rombauer to win, even though the Preakness Stakes winner is one of the top favorites at 3-1. With jockey Flavien Prat on board, Rombauer charged past the field late at the Preakness to pull off the surprising upset. It was just his third career victory and his first in a graded-stakes event. Demling is picking Rombauer to hit the board on Saturday, but he isn't picking him to win and pull off the Preakness-Belmont double. "I don't like the fact that Prat jumped off the Preakness winner for Hot Rod Charlie," Demling told SportsLine.

Demling has locked in his 2021 Belmont Stakes picks for Essential Quality, the 2-1 favorite. The Brad H. Cox-trained colt also entered the Kentucky Derby as the favorite after winning five straight races, including four graded-stakes events. He had to come from out wide at the Kentucky Derby and was ultimately never able to get to the front. Demling has evaluated that run at Churchill Downs and has made the call on if he'll be able to get the job done at the Belmont after skipping the Preakness.

He's also taken a long look at Hot Rod Charlie, one of the other favorites at 7-2. The winner of the Louisiana Derby finished third at Churchill Downs. He's also hit the board at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes (3rd) and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (2nd) during his career. He'll have Prat as his jockey this time around, and Demling has made the call on where he'll finish this time around.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions