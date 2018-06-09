Belmont Stakes odds, lineup, and top contenders 2018: Horse racing legend releases picks for Justify Triple Crown bid

If you had laid $300 on Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's Belmont Stakes picks in 2004, you would have walked away with over $21,000. Now, Goldberg and bettors around the world have their eyes on the 2018 Belmont Stakes, which runs on Saturday at 6:37 p.m. ET from Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Justify, who won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, is the 1-1 Belmont Stakes favorite in pursuit of horse racing's prestigious Triple Crown. Right behind him on the 2018 Belmont Stakes odds board are Hofburg, Bravazo, and Vino Rosso, all listed at 6-1.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he'd excel in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths at Churchill Downs.

Then, he called Justify repeating at the Preakness despite an injured heel and sloppy conditions -- which is exactly what happened. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. In 2004, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont Stakes over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the Belmont Stakes at a pizzeria in Queens.

"Nick told me Birdstone had been training great," Goldberg said. "He was training off the charts and Nick said the horse would love the Belmont because he had the running style that fit well with the track." The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone, of course, beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts.

We can tell you Goldberg believes Justify will be tired as he pursues horse racing's Triple Crown as the Belmont Stakes favorite.

"Justify is coming out of an extremely tiring Preakness race," Goldberg told SportsLine. "The Preakness really took a lot out of him. He'll have tired legs on Saturday. Plus, he has run five races in a very short period of time." Justify drew the No. 1 post.

One horse he's high on: Blended Citizen, who's listed at 21-1 Belmont Stakes odds.

"I like Blended Citizen," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He came from off the pace in the Peter Pan Stakes and I hit the exacta with him. He has run four races this year and won twice."

Blended Citizen beat Core Beliefs and Just Whistle in last month's Peter Pan Stakes, also at Belmont Park, and won the Jeff Ruby Stakes at Turfway Park in March. He's trained by Doug O'Neill, who took down the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2012 with I'll Have Another.

Justify 4-5

Hofburg 9-2

Bravazo 7-1

Vino Rosso 8-1

Tenfold 12-1

Gronkowski 12-1

Blended Citizen 15-1

Noble Indy 30-1

Free Drop Billy 30-1

Restoring Hope 30-1