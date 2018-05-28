Belmont Stakes odds, lineup, and contenders 2018: Horse racing legend reveals picks for Justify Triple Crown bid

After winning the Preakness and Kentucky Derby, Justify tops the odds for the 2018 Belmont Stakes at 4-5. This historic race will be held on Saturday, June 9, and post time is set for 6:37 p.m. ET. Hofburg, who is going off at 4-1 in the latest Belmont Stakes odds, and Bravazo at 8-1, are the top contender to derail Justify's bid to become just the 13th horse ever to win horse racing's Triple Crown.

The reason Goldberg has been so successful: He goes straight to the source. In 2004, he was all over Birdstone as a 36-1 monster long shot to win the Belmont Stakes over the heavily favored Smarty Jones, who was undefeated like Justify. Goldberg had dinner with Birdstone's trainer, Nick Zito, before the Belmont Stakes at a pizzeria in Queens.

"Nick told me Birdstone had been training great," Goldberg said. "He was training off the charts and Nick said the horse would love the Belmont because he had the running style that fit well with the track." The Hammer pounced on the long shot to win and put him on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets.

Birdstone, of course, beat Smarty Jones by one length in one of the most thrilling Triple Crown races ever. Royal Assault -- almost a 30-1 long shot on the Belmont Stakes odds board and also trained by Zito -- finished third, giving the Hammer and his followers monster payouts. Now, he's gearing up for the 2018 Belmont Stakes.

A legendary prognosticator and current CBS Sports expert, Goldberg couldn't have been more dead-on about the 2018 Kentucky Derby. He picked Justify to win, saying he excelled in the slop. The result: Justify sloshed to victory over Good Magic in the rain and mud by two-and-a-half lengths.

Then, he called Justify repeating at the Preakness despite an injured heel and sloppy conditions -- which is exactly what happened. He also cashed the Pick 4, Pick 5 and Pick 6 at Pimlico this year.

We can tell you Goldberg thinks Justify will be a tired horse as he pursues horse racing's Triple Crown as the Belmont Stakes favorite.

"The Preakness took a lot out of Justify," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He was never pushed like he was in that race. His first race was Feb. 18 and he's going to have considerable competition in the Belmont Stakes, much more than he faced in the Preakness."

One horse he's high on: Bravazo, who is going off at 8-1 in the most recent 2018 Belmont Stakes odds.

"He is a good horse and could make a run in the Belmont Stakes," Goldberg told SportsLine.

Bravazo, trained by the legendary D. Wayne Lukas, finished eighth at Louisiana Derby and a disappointing sixth at the Kentucky Derby. But he had a great run at the Preakness, finishing second. He's a strong value and a real threat to disrupt Justify's bid for horse racing's Triple Crown.

Justify (4-5)

Hofburg (4-1)

Bravazo (8-1)

Vino Rosso (9-1)

Tenfold (10-1)

Blended Citizen (14-1)

Noble Indy (33-1)

Free Drop Billy (50-1)

Gronkowski (69-1)