Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2018: Picks from expert who called 1-2 finish last year

Belmont Park in Elmont, New York will host Justify's run at history on Saturday evening. The 2018 Belmont Stakes has a post time of 6:37 p.m. ET, with Justify, the favorite at 4-5 in the latest Belmont odds, set to come out of Post 1 as he tries to become just the 13th winner of horse racing's Triple Crown. A field of nine other horses will look to spoil his bid. Six of them are going off with odds of 12-1 or shorter, so there are plenty of quality Belmont contenders.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2018 Belmont on a hot streak. Last year, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite.

He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 straight Oaks-Derby doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races 10 straight years.

Demling followed up last year's Kentucky Derby win by successfully calling Cloud Computing as one of his long shots with a chance to win the Preakness. Sure enough, Cloud Computer galloped to victory as a 13-1 long shot last year. Then, he hit the 1-2 finish at Belmont Park.

After hitting the Travers Stakes winner and top two finishers in the Pegasus World Cup, Demling called Noble Indy winning the Louisiana Derby over favorite My Boy Jack. He also nailed the top two finishers at the Arkansas Derby and predicted the 1-2 finish of the Man O' War Stakes at Belmont. And at the Preakness, he backed Justify despite a heel injury and off-track.

Demling knows Justify becoming the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah will be a tall task, especially since he drew the rail position.

"He's done absolutely nothing wrong in his short career and has looked full of energy in his training sessions this week at Churchill Downs," Demling told SportsLine. "But the thing that has me a bit worried is the last horse to win the Belmont drawing the rail was Empire Maker in 2003 -- in a six-horse field."

We can tell you that Demling isn't high on Bravazo, a horse going off at 7-1 in the latest Belmont odds after he opened at 8-1.

"With the No. 3 post position, I look for Bravazo to be close to the front and try to run with the leaders from the get-go," Demling told SportsLine. "But I think when they turn for home, this time he's not going to be able to make a strong run to the end."

Bravazo has two career wins and was just a few steps short at the Preakness. But Demling doesn't love his chances on this 1.5-mile track that favors horses who are strong distance runners. He's not worth the 7-1 odds in this field.



Justify 4-5

Hofburg 9-2

Bravazo 7-1

Vino Rosso 8-1

Tenfold 12-1

Gronkowski 12-1

Blended Citizen 15-1

Noble Indy 30-1

Free Drop Billy 30-1

Restoring Hope 30-1