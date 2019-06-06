Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who called Justify, Tapwrit reveals picks

Even without a Triple Crown on the line, the 2019 Belmont Stakes field is loaded. Nine of the 10 horses have at least two victories; the 10th has one win and was runner-up at the Preakness Stakes. The 151th "Test of a Champion" is Saturday at Belmont Park with a post time of 6:48 p.m. ET. The field is full of contenders to win, and nearly all of them are a threat to finish in the money. The race length of 1.5 miles is longer than any other Triple Crown race. Former racehorse Tapit, known for his longer-distance pedigree, has sired three of the last five Belmont winners. Three racers are from Tapit on Saturday -- Tacitus, Intrepid Heart and Bourbon War. Tacitus is the favorite in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds following Tuesday evening's post draw, at 9-5. Intrepid Heart, one of two horses running for trainer Todd Pletcher, is at 10-1 odds, while Bourbon War is at 12-1. Preakness Stakes champion War of Will, who has a field-leading four victories in his career, is 2-1. Nine of the 10 horses are at 15-1 odds or lower, making Saturday's edition one of the more wide-open Belmont races in recent memory. Before locking in any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own, be sure to see the projected leaderboard and predictions from horse racing guru Jody Demling.

We can tell you that Demling likes Intrepid Heart (10-1) enough to include him in his exotics bets. He has the bloodlines and the trainer to make a difference at the Belmont Stakes 2019. Intrepid Heart made his racing debut in February, and won his first two, then stumbled early but rebounded for third at the competitive Peter Pan Stakes.

Not only does he have the pedigree for longer races, he's trained by Pletcher, who has more Belmont starters (35) and wins (3) than any other trainer with a horse in the 2019 field. And he'll be ridden by John Velazquez, who will be looking for his third Belmont Stakes in his 24th trip.

"The son of Tapit won his first two races and was third in the Peter Pan," Demling told SportsLine. "He has a chance to be among the best of this crop and is fresh and ready."

A surprise: Demling is fading Master Fencer, a horse going off as the third choice in the Belmont Stakes 2019 odds at 8-1. Bred in Japan, Master Fencer has has just one win in four races this years. He picked up speed at the end of the Kentucky Derby to finish seventh (elevated to sixth after the race), but struggled to keep up with the pace for much of that race.

Additionally, Demling is concerned that Master Fencer took a stumble in a workout this week and had to be further evaluated. He believes there are far better values in this loaded Belmont field.

Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1