Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who called Justify, Tapwrit unveils top picks

There is no shortage of contenders, and there's no single overwhelming favorite for the 2019 Belmont Stakes, which goes to post at 6:48 p.m. ET from Belmont Park on Saturday. It adds to the likelihood for an exciting race, and it also enhances the possibility of a nice payout for those who put it together on a winning ticket. For now, oddsmakers are calling it a two-horse race for the win, with Tacitus the 9-5 morning line favorite and War of Will at 2-1 in the latest 2019 Belmont Stakes odds. Both favorites will be popular selections, but there are plenty of opportunities to go big as well. In that regard, eight of the 10 horses in the field are at 8-1 odds or higher. That list includes Japanese entrant Master Fencer (8-1), who ran sixth at the Kentucky Derby; Everfast (12-1), the Dale Romans-trained colt who finished second to War of Will at the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago; and Bourbon War (12-1), who struggled at the Preakness but prior to that finished fourth or better in three stakes races and is bred for longer distances. With so much on the line and so many contenders to evaluate, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapper Jody Demling before locking in any of your own 2019 Belmont Stakes picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years ago, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup finalized and the post positions set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling likes Intrepid Heart (10-1) enough to include him in his exotics bets. He has the bloodlines and the trainer to make a difference at the Belmont Stakes 2019. Intrepid Heart made his racing debut in February, and won his first two races, then stumbled early but rebounded for third at the competitive Peter Pan Stakes.

Not only does he have the pedigree for longer races, he's trained by Pletcher, who has more Belmont starters (35) and wins (3) than any other trainer with a horse in the 2019 field. And he'll be ridden by John Velazquez, who will be looking for his third Belmont Stakes in his 24th trip.

"The son of Tapit won his first two races and was third in the Peter Pan," Demling told SportsLine. "He has a chance to be among the best of this crop and is fresh and ready."

A stunner: Demling isn't high on Master Fencer, the first Japanese-bred horse in the 151 years of the Belmont. The horse was lightly regarded as the fourth qualifier for the Japanese racing Kentucky Derby qualifying series, but after the first three declined invitations, Master Fencer's team accepted. He rebounded from a poor start to end up sixth at Churchill Downs at 58-1 odds.

Now he enters the Belmont Stakes 2019 at 8-1 odds, third-lowest behind only Tacitus and War of Will, as the increased distance is expected to be a benefit. However, Demling points to a recent stumble in training for this race, an incident that required x-rays (results were negative). Demling believes there will be better values on the board Saturday.

"Master Fencer ran a sneaky good race in the Kentucky Derby, but I'm cautious about the stumble in a workout," Demling told SportsLine. "He's a contender to finish in the money, but there are other Belmont Stakes horses with higher odds worth backing."

Demling has analyzed the rest of the 2019 Belmont Stakes field and believes he has identified the winner, as well as a huge long shot he loves to hit the board. He's sharing those picks, along with his entire projected 2019 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the 2019 Belmont Stakes? And which long shot will surprise? Check out the latest Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont.



Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1