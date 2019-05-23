Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit gives picks

After winning his first Triple Crown race with War of Will in the Preakness Stakes, Mark Casse will send out his first Belmont Stakes starter in 41 years as a trainer when the final leg of the Triple Crown takes place at Belmont Park. It all happens on Saturday, June 8 at the 2019 Belmont Stakes, the longest Triple Crown race at a mile-and-a-half. Casse's War of Will, who won the Preakness two weeks following his well-publicized troubled trip in the Kentucky Derby, is the only horse set to run in all three Triple Crown races. He is listed at 7-2 in the current 2019 Belmont Stakes odds, trailing only Wood Memorial winner Tacitus, the favorite at 2-1. Last year, Justify beat Gronkowski and Hofburg to take down the Belmont Stakes and capture just the 13th horse racing Triple Crown ever. With so much on the line and plenty of new faces in the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say. He'll help you make the optimal 2019 Belmont Stakes picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you he wants no part of Game Winner, one of the top Vegas favorites for the Belmont 2019. In fact, he says Game Winner barely hits the board. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Belmont Stakes field than the 5-1 premium you'll need to pay.

The 2019 Kentucky Derby prep and Triple Crown season has been a disappointing one for Bob Baffert, who had three of the top Derby contenders -- Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster -- but only one win (the Santa Anita Derby with Roadster). After a 2018 season in which he won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and was named champion two-year-old, Game Winner is 0-for-3 this year.

Game Winner is coming off a fifth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby in which he traveled significantly wide around the far turn, eventually running 74 feet further than Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first, but was disqualified. Game Winner's wide running style (he has been wide in his last four races) is poor fit at Belmont Park, where the long, sweeping turns will only accentuate his ground loss.

Instead, Demling is high on Owendale, a long shot at 6-1 Belmont odds. This son of Into Mischief is quickly improving at the right time. Two starts ago in the Lexington Stakes, he ran wide around both turns and still won impressively, earning a career-best 98 Beyer Speed Figure in the process. In the Preakness Stakes, he validated his Lexington performance, finishing less than two lengths behind winner War of Will despite racing seven-wide around the far turn.

A grandson of Bernardini and a great-grandson of A.P. Indy, who won the Belmont Stakes in 1992, Owendale should have the pedigree to go the 12-furlong distance. In addition, trainer Brad Cox is on fire right now. He ranks fourth in the country in wins (88) and fifth in earnings ($5.3 million) in 2019.

Which horse wins the 2019 Belmont Stakes? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Belmont Stakes odds below



Tacitus (2-1)

War of Will (7-2)

Game Winner (5-1)

Owendale (6-1)

Master Fencer (10-1)

Everfast (12-1)

Global Campaign (12-1)

Intrepid Heart (14-1)

Plus Que Parfait (14-1)

Sir Winston (16-1)

Spinoff (25-1)

Tax (25-1)