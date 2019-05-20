Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit makes picks

Heading into the 2019 Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 8, there are plenty of storylines in the horse racing world. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby, but was disqualified on objection. As a result, Country House, a 65-1 long shot, was awarded the garland of roses. The buzz continued at the Preakness, where Bodexpress bucked his jockey out of the starting gate and ran the race on his own, unable to be contained by outriders. Now, several of the world's top three-year-olds will run in the Belmont Stakes 2019, the final Triple Crown race of the year. Tacitus, one of the Kentucky Derby favorites, is on top of the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds board at 2-1, followed by Preakness winner War of Will at 7-2 and two-year-old champ Game Winner at 5-1. Before you lock in any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks or horse racing predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling is picking considering the streak he's on.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you he wants to part of Owendale, one of the Vegas favorites at 6-1. In fact, Demling says Owendale doesn't even hit the board.

Owendale was third in the Preakness Stakes and within a nose of finishing as the runner-up to War of Will. He was a disappointing eighth in the Risen Star Stakes and has only two wins in six career starts. While Demling concedes that Owendale is a "really talented colt," there are far better values in the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup than the 6-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Instead, Demling is high on Everfast, a long shot at 12-1 odds. Everfast was one of the biggest underdogs in the Preakness despite not having won a graded stakes race in his career. Now, he gets a crack at the third and final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

"He closed with a wide open rail in the Preakness Stakes," Demling told SportsLine. He's still flying under the radar entering the Belmont Stakes 2019 and is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Tacitus (2-1)

War of Will (7-2)

Game Winner (5-1)

Owendale (6-1)

Master Fencer (10-1)

Everfast (12-1)

Global Campaign (12-1)

Intrepid Heart (14-1)

Sir Winston (16-1)

Spinoff (25-1)

Tax (25-1)