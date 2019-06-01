Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit reveals best picks

When the starting gates open for the 2019 Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park, trainers Bill Mott and Mark Casse can each pull off a rare Triple Crown feat. Only three times in the past 50 years has a trainer won two Triple Crown races in a year with different horses: John Jacobs in 1970 with Personality (Preakness) and High Echelon (Belmont); D. Wayne Lukas in '95 with Thunder Gulch (Kentucky Derby) and Timber Country (Preakness) and in '96 with Grindstone (Derby) and Editor's Note (Belmont); and Todd Pletcher in 2017 with Always Dreaming (Derby) and Tapwrit (Belmont). Mott, who won the Derby with Country House, can join this group if Tacitus, the favorite at 11-8 in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds, wins the final leg of the Triple Crown. Casse, who won the Preakness with War of Will, also can accomplish it if Sir Winston, a long shot at 16-1, upsets the 2019 Belmont Stakes field. With history on the line on June 8, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling thinks Tacitus will run well but not win. The Mott trainee has three wins in five career starts and is coming off a fourth place finish in the Kentucky Derby. He was elevated to third after the disqualification of Maximum Security. As a son of Tapit, like 2017 Belmont winner Tapwrit, Tacitus should thrive at the 1.5-mile marathon distance of the race.

However in his two most impressive victories -- the Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial -- Tacitus rallied from behind and benefitted from fast early paces. He is not guaranteed to get that fast early pace to set up his late kick in the Belmont. And, at 11-8 in the early odds, he doesn't provide a lot, if any, value.

Instead, Demling is high on Master Fencer, a double-digit long shot at 10-1 who has taken an unusual route to the Belmont. Bred in Japan, he raced exclusively in that country for the first six starts of his career, winning twice. He finished fourth in that country's qualifying series for the Kentucky Derby, but earned the berth in the run for the roses after the top three finishers passed on the race.

Sent off at odds of nearly 59-1, Master Fencer raced in last for much of the Derby. But with a quarter-mile to go, he dove down to the rail and rallied strongly to finish in seventh (he was elevated to sixth after the disqualification of Maximum Security), less than a length out of fourth. At the end of the Derby, he looked like he was just getting started running, and that stamina should help him in the 1.5 mile Belmont.

Demling has also identified a monumental long shot he believes has a chance to be among the best of this year's crop. He is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2019 Belmont leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Tacitus 11-8

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 10-1

Everfast 10-1

Intrepid Heart 14-1

Sir Winston 16-1

Spinoff 16-1

Tax 16-1

Joevia 33-1