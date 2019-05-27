Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit reveals picks

The 2019 Belmont Stakes marks the end of a highly unusual Triple Crown season in horse racing. It all goes down at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 8 and follows a tumultuous Kentucky Derby in which the winner, Maximum Security, became the first horse ever to be disqualified on objection. As a result, Country House, a massive 65-1 long shot, took the garland of roses, while Maximum Security's owners filed legal action. At the Preakness, Bodexpress bucked his jockey at the starting gate and ran around the track at Pimlico twice on his own. What headline-grabbing story that comes out of the Belmont 2019 remains to be seen. We do know that Tacitus, who won the Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby, is the 2019 Belmont Stakes favorite at 2-1. Also listed high in the current 2019 Belmont Stakes odds is Preakness champ War of Will at 7-2. With so much at stake at Belmont Park heading into the summer horse racing schedule, you'll want to see the 2019 Belmont Stakes picks and predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

We can tell you that Demling says Tacitus, the overall Belmont Stakes 2019 favorite, makes a strong run in the final Triple Crown race, but falls short of winning it all. There's too much talent in a loaded 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup to give up the 2-1 premium he's commanding.

Tacitus may have won the Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby, but the Bill Mott trainee finished a disappointing fourth in the Kentucky Derby behind Maximum Security, Country House, and Code of Honor and was only elevated to third after the DQ.

Additionally, in his lone race at Belmont Park, Tacitus finished fourth. That result came in a maiden special weight race last October, the very first run of his career. Mott has just one career win in the Belmont Stakes, which came almost a decade ago with Drosselmeyer.

Instead, Demling is high on Owendale, a long shot at 6-1 Belmont odds. This son of Into Mischief is quickly improving at the right time. Two starts ago in the Lexington Stakes, he ran wide around both turns and still won impressively, earning a career-best 98 Beyer Speed Figure in the process. In the Preakness Stakes, he validated his Lexington performance, finishing less than two lengths behind winner War of Will despite racing seven-wide around the far turn.

A grandson of Bernardini and a great-grandson of A.P. Indy, who won the Belmont Stakes in 1992, Owendale should have the pedigree to go the 12-furlong distance. In addition, trainer Brad Cox is on fire right now. He ranks fourth in the country in wins (88) and fifth in earnings ($5.3 million) in 2019.

Tacitus (2-1)

War of Will (7-2)

Owendale (6-1)

Master Fencer (10-1)

Everfast (12-1)

Global Campaign (12-1)

Intrepid Heart (14-1)

Plus Que Parfait (14-1)

Sir Winston (16-1)

Spinoff (25-1)

Tax (25-1)