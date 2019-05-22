Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit shares picks

An eventful Triple Crown season comes to a close on Saturday, June 8 when several of the country's top three-year-olds compete in a highly competitive 2019 Belmont Stakes. The 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup for the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown is still taking shape, but the group is expected to include Wood Memorial winner Tacitus. The Bill Mott-trained colt is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Belmont Stakes odds, while Preakness Stakes winner War of Will is right behind him at 7-2. Then there's 2018 Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner and champion two-year-old Game Winner, who's trained by the legendary Bob Baffert and is going off at 5-1 for the race at Belmont Park. Known as the "Test of the Champion," the Belmont Stakes is the longest Triple Crown race at 1.5 miles. With these three-year-old horses running a marathon distance for the first, and likely only time in their careers, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks.

We can tell you he says Tacitus, the overall 2019 Belmont Stakes favorite, makes a strong run but falls short of winning it all. There are far better values in a loaded 2019 Belmont Stakes field than the 2-1 premium you'll need to pay.

The son of Tapit had won three straight races, including the Wood Memorial, before crossing the finish line fourth in the Kentucky Derby. Though he is bred to thrive at the 1.5-mile 2019 Belmont Stakes distance, Tacitus prefers to rally from well off the pace. In the Tampa Bay Derby, he was 10 lengths behind at one point before rallying for a victory over Outshine and Win Win Win. However, the Belmont Stakes has traditionally favored horses running on or near the lead. Since 2010, only one winner of the race, Tapwrit in 2017, was more than three lengths off the lead at any point.

Instead, Demling is high on Owendale, a long shot at 6-1 Belmont odds. This son of Into Mischief is quickly improving at the right time. Two starts ago in the Lexington Stakes, he ran wide around both turns and still won impressively, earning a career-best 98 Beyer Speed Figure in the process. In the Preakness Stakes, he validated his Lexington performance, finishing less than two lengths behind winner War of Will despite racing seven-wide around the far turn.

A grandson of Bernardini and a great-grandson of A.P. Indy, who won the Belmont Stakes in 1992, Owendale should have the pedigree to go the 12-furlong distance. In addition, trainer Brad Cox is on fire right now. He ranks fourth in the country in wins (88) and fifth in earnings ($5.3 million) in 2019.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall.

Which horse wins the 2019 Belmont Stakes? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest Belmont Stakes odds below.



Tacitus (2-1)

War of Will (7-2)

Game Winner (5-1)

Owendale (6-1)

Master Fencer (10-1)

Everfast (12-1)

Global Campaign (12-1)

Intrepid Heart (14-1)

Plus Que Parfait (14-1)

Sir Winston (16-1)

Spinoff (25-1)

Tax (25-1)