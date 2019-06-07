Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit unveils picks

There's something to like and something to be cautious about for just about every horse entered in the 2019 Belmont Stakes, which goes to post at 6:48 p.m. ET from Belmont Park in the final Triple Crown race of the season on Saturday. Everything from trainers to jockeys to the weather will be scrutinized and analyzed, but two horses have emerged as the favorites in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds. Tacitus, the Bill Mott-trained colt who won three of his four career races before taking third at the Kentucky Derby, is the favorite at 9-5. And War of Will, who nearly won the Derby before being cut off by Maximum Security, and then cruised to victory at the Preakness Stakes two weeks later, is nearly even with Tacitus at 2-1 odds. After those two, it's a crowded field of contenders, as all but one entrant in the 10-horse field is at 15-1 odds or lower, and nine of the 10 in the field have won at least two races in their short careers. That includes Master Fencer (8-1), the Japanese import who finished sixth at the Kentucky Derby in his only race stateside; Intrepid Heart (10-1), who finished first and third in his only races and is bred for longer distances; and Everfast (12-1), who was second to War of Will at the Preakness. With such a talented field set to run at Belmont Park for the "Test of a Champion," you'll want to see the predictions from veteran horse racing handicapper Jody Demling before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years ago, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you that Demling likes Intrepid Heart (10-1) enough to include him in his exotics bets. He has the bloodlines and the trainer to make a difference at the Belmont Stakes 2019. Intrepid Heart made his racing debut in February, and won his first two races, then stumbled early but rebounded for third at the competitive Peter Pan Stakes.

Not only does he have the pedigree for longer races, he's trained by Pletcher, who has more Belmont starters (35) and wins (3) than any other trainer with a horse in the 2019 field. And he'll be ridden by John Velazquez, who will be looking for his third Belmont Stakes in his 24th trip.

"The son of Tapit won his first two races and was third in the Peter Pan," Demling told SportsLine. "He has a chance to be among the best of this crop and is fresh and ready."

One horse Demling wants nothing to do with: Spinoff (15-1), one of two entrants by Belmont guru trainer Todd Pletcher. Spinoff got his career off to a hot start, winning two of his first four races and finishing on the board in all four. Then came the Kentucky Derby, and an 18th-place finish that produced red flags. He was hampered by a No. 18 post position that hindered his stalking style and was never in the running.

Spinoff has a great team in the three-time Belmont-winning trainer Pletcher and jockey Joel Rosario, who has one win and finished third or better in more than half of his seven Belmont starts. But Demling isn't jumping on board and has identified value elsewhere in this field.

"He's likely to have high Belmont Stakes odds but I'm not over the 18th at the Derby," Demling told SportsLine. "This will be a lot of ground to make up. I don't see him finishing in the money."

Tacitus 9-5

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 8-1

Intrepid Heart 10-1

Bourbon War 12-1

Everfast 12-1

Sir Winston 12-1

Spinoff 15-1

Tax 15-1

Joevia 30-1