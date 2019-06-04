Belmont Stakes odds, top predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit makes picks

The 2019 Belmont Stakes, the 151st running of this race, is Saturday, with 10 horses looking to add a Triple Crown race victory to their legacy. The race is full of intriguing contenders, including Preakness Stakes champion War of Will, who may have taken the Kentucky Derby had he not been cut off by Maximum Security, resulting in the first-ever DQ of the top Derby finisher. Third-place Kentucky Derby finisher Tacitus is also in the field, as is Preakness runner-up Everfast. Tacitus is the morning line favorite at 9-5 in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds following Tuesday's post draw. War of Will is right behind him at 2-1. From there it's a logjam, with five additional horses at 12-1 odds or lower, including Master Fencer (8-1), the first Japanese-bred horse in Belmont history; Todd Pletcher-trained Intrepid Heart (10-1), running for only the third time; and Everfast (12-1), who nearly caught War of Will and finished second at the Preakness. The final jewel of the Triple Crown goes to post at 6:35 p.m. ET Saturday, but before locking in any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own, you'll want to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you that Demling thinks Tacitus will run well but not win. The Mott trainee has three wins in five career starts and is coming off a fourth place finish in the Kentucky Derby. He was elevated to third after the disqualification of Maximum Security. As a son of Tapit, like 2017 Belmont winner Tapwrit, Tacitus should thrive at the 1.5-mile marathon distance of the race.

However in his two most impressive victories -- the Tampa Bay Derby and Wood Memorial -- Tacitus rallied from behind and benefitted from fast early paces. He is not guaranteed to get that fast early pace to set up his late kick in the Belmont. And, at 9-5 in the early odds, he doesn't provide a lot, if any, value.

Something else we can tell you: Demling has Intrepid Heart in his early projected top five. He is considered a bit of a wild card at the Belmont with just two career races. But he won his first-ever race at Keeneland in April and was third in the Peter Pan Stakes in May. Since then, Pletcher has been training him for this race and the additional length.

Intrepid Heart surely has the bloodlines to contend. He's one of three horses in the field sired by long-range legend Tapit -- three of the last five Belmont Stakes winners have come from Tapit.

"The son of Tapit won his first two races and was third in the Peter Pan Stakes," Demling told SportsLine. "He as a chance to be among the best of the crop."

