Belmont Stakes predictions 2018: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta

The 2018 Belmont Stakes runs Saturday at 6:37 p.m. ET from Belmont Park. Justify is a monster favorite at 1-1 as he looks to become just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever and the first since American Pharoah in 2015. Hofburg is the second-biggest Belmont Stakes favorite at 9-2, followed by Bravazo at 5-1. Weather concerns have subsided, as the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. Half the field is listed at lower than 10-1 Belmont Stakes odds.

There's a method to picking which horses to focus on for trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and horse racing guru Jody Demling knows what it is.

At last year's Belmont Stakes, Demling correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Here's a refresher on the various bet types from Demling, who hit every one at the Belmont last year:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. The $2 exacta paid $45.20 at last year's Belmont Stakes.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. The $2 trifecta paid $624 at last year's Belmont Stakes.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. The $2 superfecta paid $4,486 at last year's Belmont Stakes.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Justify (1-1) in the 2018 Belmont Stakes, he plans to hold tickets with Hofburg (9-2) and Tenfold (8-1), plus two double-digit underdogs that could net any bettor a monster payday.

