SailGP gets underway this weekend as Season 3 kicks off with the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, which will take place on May 14-15.

Australia is coming off a season in which they were crowned SailGP Championship at the Season 2 Grand Final in San Francisco. When Season 3 begin, the SailGP field will look a little bit different as there will be 10 teams in the fleet for the first time.

The 2021 season marked the second season of the SailGP championship. It was originally set to begin in 2020, but ended up being postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first round was slated to be held in Sydney before it was postponed until the early months of 2022 and was rescheduled until Round 7 of the season.

As the third season of the SailGP Championship gets set to begin this weekend, here's how you can watch all of the action as the sailing world descends upon Bermuda.

How to watch SailGP Bermuda Sail Grand Prix

Date: Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15

Start time: Saturday May 14, 4:30 p.m. ET | Sunday May 15, 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hamilton, Bermuda

TV: CBS Sports Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)