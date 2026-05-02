The 2026 Kentucky Derby, arguably the biggest event on the horse racing calendar, is set for Saturday at Churchill Downs. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET as 20 of the fastest horses from around the world get set to run. Kentucky Derby betting is wildly popular, and bettors everywhere are looking for the top 2026 Kentucky Derby betting promos as they prepare to lock in their 2026 Kentucky Derby best bets. Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 sign-up bonus now, double what's available to the general public:

If you're looking to bet on the 2026 Kentucky Derby, there are some intriguing horses to consider this year. According to the latest 2026 Kentucky Derby odds, Renegade is going off as the 4-1 morning line favorite. Renegade has won each of his past two starts, but drew the dreaded No. 1 post for Saturday's race. The last horse to win from post No. 1 was Ferdinand in 1986. Other notable 2026 Kentucky Derby contenders include Further Ado (6-1), Commandment (6-1), and Chief Wallabee (8-1).

Whether you're looking to make Kentucky Derby bets on a favorite or a longshot like Danon Bourbon (20-1) or Six Speed (50-1), an online Kentucky Derby betting code can help you get the most bang for your buck. Here's a look at the top FanDuel Racing promo code, TwinSpires offer code, 1/ST BET promo code, and DK Horse promo code.

Kentucky Derby betting promos

Here's a look at the Kentucky Derby promo codes being offered by horse racing betting sites ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

FanDuel Racing Kentucky Derby promo: $25 racing bonus after first $5 wager

FanDuel Racing offers new users a $25 racing bonus after their first $5 wager, win or lose. After signing up and making a deposit, you'll simply make a wager of $5 or larger and be awarded your $25 racing bonus. Allow up to 72 hours for the bonus to be credited to your account. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days. You can use the $25 racing bonus however you choose, meaning you can place one $25 wager, two $12.50 wagers, five $5 wagers, dozens of smaller wagers and anything in between. Claim $25 racing bonus with a $5 wager, win or lose, right here:

TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo: Up to $400 in sign-up bonus

TwinSpires is offering new users up to $400 in racing credits, plus bonus bets back if your win bet comes in second or third on eligible Churchill Downs races leading up to the Derby. Once users sign up using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, they will be eligible for the offer. In order to get the full $400 in bonus funds, users would need to wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating the account. All bonuses will be given out within 72 hours of the bets settling. Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

DraftKings Racing: Win a share of $1 million if your horse wins

DraftKings Racing is giving users an opportunity to opt in and compete for a share of a $1 million prize pool on Saturday night. All users who correctly wager at least $5 on the winning Kentucky Derby horse will split a share of the King of the Track pool. Sign up for DraftKings Racing here and take your shot at a share of $1 million:

1/ST BET Kentucky Derby promo: Up to $500 in bonus funds

The 1/ST BET promo code 500BET offers new 1/ST BET users up to $500 in wagering credits. New users will receive $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500 in wagering credits, which would require a new user to wager $2,500. New members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits, and these bonuses will be credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Get up to $500 in bonus funds when you sign up using 1/ST BET promo code 500BET:

Comparing the best Kentucky Derby promos

We'll break down each promotion listed above through the following lenses: value, flexibility and payout speed, to give the best options for new users trying to learn how to bet on the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

Promo clarity

All three promotions are clearly defined when it comes to terms and conditions. 1/ST BET, TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing are all transparent about how much is needed to be wagered in order to receive the maximum bonus funds.

Bonus value

The promotions at TwinSpires and 1/ST BET give users a sliding scale for bonus funds, but with a lower return. If a user were to wager $1,600 under the TwinSpires promotion, they would get back $400 in bonus funds. Wagering $500 under the 1/ST BET promotion would also give a user $100 in bonus funds. The FanDuel horse racing promo simply gives new users a $25 racing bonus after their first $5 wager, win or lose.

Flexibility

The TwinSpires and 1/ST BET promotions run for 30 and 60 days, respectively. Both promotions apply to races beyond the Kentucky Derby, so users don't necessarily have to wait until the Derby to sign up for an account to access each offer. The FanDuel Racing promo will award new users a $25 racing bonus within 72 hours once a $10 or larger wager has been placed. You can place the $5+ first wager on any race at any track, offering great flexibility for new users.

Payout speed

TwinSpires will give new users $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered on the platform within 30 days of creating a TwinSpires account. All bonuses will be given out within 72 hours of the bets settling. At 1/ST BET, new members have 60 days to obtain wagering credits, and these bonuses will be credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. FanDuel Racing will credit your account with the $25 racing bonus within 72 hours of the initial wager of $5 or larger.

Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits now:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is paramount at racebooks, which is why they offer users various tools and resources for anyone who may need additional help. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues with gambling, help is available.

In most states, the minimum age for betting on horse racing is 18, though some states require bettors to be 21 or older.

Support is available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. You can also call or text 1-800-RESET anytime; assistance is available 24/7.

Summary

For users looking to place bets on the 2026 Kentucky Derby, FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET are currently offering bonuses to potentially increase your betting bankroll.

It's worth noting that you need a separate account to make online horse betting wagers, even if you have an account with a sportsbook. Betting on horse racing is not legally allowed at sportsbooks, so you'll need to create an account on an accepted horse racing betting app like the ones mentioned above.