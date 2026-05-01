Friday's 2026 Kentucky Oaks is a 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies. The 2026 Kentucky Oaks field is led by the Todd Pletcher-trained Zany, who is 4-1 in the 2026 Kentucky Oaks odds. Brad Cox has one of the favorites as well, with Prom Queen at 8-1 as Pletcher seeks a second straight Kentucky Oaks victory following Good Cheer's win last year. Meaning (5-1), Explora (6-1) and Percy's Bar (6-1) also are priced shorter than 10-1 among the 2026 Kentucky Oaks horses. The 2026 Kentucky Oaks post time is 8:40 p.m. ET on Friday. Claim the exclusive TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 sign-up bonus now:

If you want to make Kentucky Oaks 2026 bets, a Kentucky Oaks online betting code is a good way to add something to your portfolio so you can have even more fun with wagers on this exciting weekend. Here's a look at the FanDuel Racing promo code, TwinSpires offer code, 1/ST BET promo code, and DK Horse promo code.

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Kentucky Oaks betting promos

Here's a look at the Kentucky Oaks promo codes being offered by horse racing betting sites ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Oaks for 3-year-old fillies on Friday night.

FanDuel Racing Kentucky Oaks promo: $25 racing bonus after first $5 wager

FanDuel Racing is giving new users a $25 racing bonus after their first $5 wager, win or lose. New users just need to sign up and make a deposit, and once you make a wager of $5 or more, you'll get your $25 racing bonus. The bonus could take up to 72 hours to be credited to your account. FanDuel Racing credit expires after seven days, but you can use the $25 racing bonus in any increments, so you can place one $25 wager or multiple smaller bets with the extra credits. Claim $25 racing bonus with a $5 wager, win or lose, right here:

TwinSpires Kentucky Oaks promo: Up to $400 in sign-up bonus

TwinSpires has up to $400 in racing credits available for new users, and they are giving bonus bets back if you pick a horse to win but it finishes second or third on specified Churchill Downs races leading up to the Derby. New users are eligible for the offer once they sign up using the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS. Users would need to wager $1,600 within 30 days of signing up to get the full $400 in bonus funds, and credits will be awarded within 72 hours of the bets settling. Claim the exclusive TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here. It's double what you can get on their site:

1/ST BET Kentucky Oaks promo: Up to $500 in bonus funds

The 1/ST BET promo code 500BET offers up to $500 in wagering credits for new 1/ST BET users. New users get $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered on the app. The maximum total for this offer is $500, and a new user needs to wager $2,500 to get the full bonus available. New members have 60 days to earn the credits, and they'll be credited within 72 hours of $100 worth of wagers settling. Get up to $500 in bonus funds when you sign up using 1/ST BET promo code 500BET. It's more than double what you can get on their site:

Comparing the best Kentucky Oaks promos

We'll look at value, buy-in cost, how soon you need to use the offer and how quickly the books pay out so new users who want to learn how to bet the 2026 Kentucky Oaks can choose the best horse racing betting promo.

Bonus value and investment

The TwinSpires and 1/ST BET promos use a sliding scale to determine the amount of bonus funds. Users need to wager $1,600 to get back $400 in bonus funds under the TwinSpires promotion. The 1/ST BET promotion requires users to wager $500 to get $100 in bonus funds. The FanDuel horse racing promo is a simple $25 racing bonus after you make a first wager of $5 or more. The value of the offer mostly depends on how much you can afford to deposit and wager, but FanDuel Racing offers the simplest promo and still has a decent return relative to investment.

Time frame and requirements

The TwinSpires promo runs for 30 days and 1/ST BET's promotion runs for 60, while the FanDuel Racing promo runs until June 28 and is available on specific race days. You can wager on any horse racing with the promos, so any contest on Derby weekend or in the coming weeks can earn you the bonus credits. Bonus bets are typically awarded within 72 hours, and once they are available, credits expire within seven days. Horse racing promos are available to users physically located in states where the racebook is legal, and users must be 21 or older, though the age requirement in some states is 18.

Payout speed

Bonuses on all of these horse racing promos are awarded within 72 hours of the first wager settling. TwinSpires will give new users $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered within 30 days of setting up their TwinSpires account. At 1/ST BET, new members have 60 days to place a wager and earn the credits, and bonuses will be credited after $100 worth of wagers are settled. FanDuel Racing will credit your account with the $25 racing bonus within 72 hours of the final outcome of the initial wager of $5 or larger.

Claim the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $400 in racing credits now:

Responsible gaming

All bettors should practice responsible gaming and use the tools at their disposal, and racebooks offer users various resources for users who may need assistance. Racebooks allow users to set betting activity alerts, take timeouts and limit the amount and frequency of wagers, among other options to game responsibly.

All platforms have contact information for organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling and Gamblers Anonymous and helplines like 1-800-RESET, with assistance available 24/7.

Summary

Users who want to wager on the 2026 Kentucky Oaks have excellent options for earning bonus bets, with horse racing promos available from racebooks like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET. These horse racing promos give new users a chance to increase the funds they have available and try their hand on more races or explore different wagering types.

The offers are only available to new users, and users who have accounts with a sportsbook will need to sign up through one of the legal horse racing betting apps named above. Horse racing wagering is not legal through sportsbooks, and users who already use the FanDuel sportsbook app aren't eligible for the new-user promotion.